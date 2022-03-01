Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market 2022-28 | Industry Size Worldwide, Top Players, Competition, Growth Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Demand and Future Predications

Pune, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market is anticipated to grow owing to rising due to growth in the vacation industry. The travel industry, air travel industry, disposing of incomes, interests in vacations, consumer vacation preferences, etc. are some of the factors for the market’s growth. There has been a noteworthy interest in the embracing of vacation ownership (timeshare) due to increasing grip amongst millennials owing to the facility of decision making flexibility and various benefits associated with it. In 2021, the global equipment rental market stood at a market size of USD 17,330 million and with a CAGR of 7.6%, it is expected to reach a valuation of USD 28,900 million. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market, 2022-2028”.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wyndham

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hilton Grand Vacations

Hyatt

Diamond Resorts

Bluegreen Vacations

Disney Vacation Club

Vacation Ownership (timeshare) is utilizing applications and programming due to rise in advanced cell entrance, internet accessibility, web-based media, and workstations. Increasing awareness regarding wellness and health are driving this market.

The pandemic of COVID-19 impacted the demand for vacation ownership (timeshare) owing to the fact that there was an effect on the travel industry, where travel restrictions and closure of workplaces were imposed and the vacation industry was also hampered which led to impede the global vacation ownership (timeshare) growth.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

Timeshares

Vacation/Travel Clubs

Fractionals

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

Private

Group

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S., Mexico, Brazil, and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Russia), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Korea, and Southeast Asia), Latin America (Mexico and Brazil), Australia, and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, and GCC Countries).

