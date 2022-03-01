Global Cancer Survivorship Care Growth Opportunities 2022

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Survivorship Care Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cancer survivorship care market has gained significance due to improvements in cancer treatment and the rising cancer survival rates. The availability of reimbursement policies in the United States favors the cancer survivorship care market in the country.

Several health IT companies are considering the use of electronic health records (EHRs) or cancer treatment systems for cancer survivors. The use of patient-reported outcomes (PROs) for survivorship programs, the adoption of integrated platforms for the long-term management of cancer survivors, and the implementation of immuno-oncology solutions provided by major biopharmaceutical companies are the key market growth areas.



Given the market dynamics and trends and the competitive nature of this space, it is important to obtain an overall perspective on care solutions and workflows. This Frost & Sullivan research service offers insightful analysis in the form of region-wise and service segment-wise analysis and discusses key growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Industry Overview

Cancer Survivorship Care Market Scope of Analysis

Key Highlights

Market Overview

Follow-up Care and Cancer Survivorship Care Model

Market Segmentation by Solution Type

Phases of Survivorship Care

Key Factors Impacting Cancer Survivorship Care

Post-cancer Treatment Workflow for Cancer Survivorship Care

Cancer Survivorship Care Team

Services Offered as part of Cancer Survivorship Care

Key Services Requested as part of Cancer Survivorship Care Programs

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Types of Survivorship Care Models

Stakeholders for Different Survivorship Care Models

Stakeholders for Different Survivorship Care Models - Discussion

Barriers to High-quality Cancer Survivorship Care

Reimbursement for Cancer Survivorship Care

Presence of Cancer Survivorship Care - the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific

Vendors that Offer Cancer Survivorship Care - Cancer Institutes

Vendors that Offer Cancer Survivorship Care - Companies

Vendors that Offer Cancer Survivorship Care - Non-profit Organizations

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Implementation of New Care Models to Provide the Necessary Care through Telehealth to a Larger Number of Customers/Patients

Growth Opportunity 2 - Leveraging PROs to Facilitate Better Cancer Survivorship Care

Growth Opportunity 3 - Long-term Care Management for Cancer Survivors

Growth Opportunity 4 - Use of Novel Approaches such as Immuno-oncology for the Early Diagnosis of Cancer Remission among Survivors

