Hemophilia Treatment Market worth $16 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hemophilia treatment market revenue is projected to reach USD 16 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing prevalence of hemophilia is expected to drive the industry growth.

The life expectancy of patients suffering from hemophilia has increased significantly over the past few years, owing to the growing awareness pertaining to hemophilia disease among the population. As diagnosis and treatment of hemophilia diseases to be of primary importance, various government and private organizations such as the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF), the American Society of Hematology (ASH), etc. are coming forth with awareness programs. Hence, such initiatives by various associations have contributed to the greater awareness and focus on hemophilia disease diagnosis & treatment, thereby boosting overall Hemophilia Treatment industry landscape.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2772

Hemophilia A disease segment accounting for around 82% of the total revenue share. This majority revenue share of the segment is attributed to an increasing prevalence of hemophilia A, several government programs intended to upsurge awareness pertaining to hemophilia A, etc. Moderate hemophilia A patients have an occasional longer lasting bleeding that can be treated with desmopressin that helps to raise the levels of factor VIII in the blood. Further, severe hemophilia A patients suffering from internal bleeding in the joints of the hand, shoulder, hip, etc. can be treated with novel medications comprising Emicizumab, Fibrin Sealants, etc. As a result, the adoption of innovative treatments are probable to significantly fuel the business revenue.





Some major findings of the hemophilia treatment market report include:

Growing adoption of prophylaxis treatment is estimated to proliferate the business landscape.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Bayer Healthcare, Biogen, Biotest AG, CSL Behring, Ferring B.V., Genentech, Kedrion, Novo Nordisk, and Octapharma among others.

Competitors are focusing on strategic product launches, partnerships and geographical expansion to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.



Browse key industry insights spread across 350 pages with 791 market data tables & 24 figures & charts from the report, “Hemophilia Treatment Market Analysis By Disease (Hemophilia A {Severe, Moderate, Mild}, Hemophilia B {Severe, Moderate, Mild}), Product (Recombinant Factor Concentrates {Factor VIII, Factor IX}, Plasma-derived Factor Concentrates {Factor VIII, Factor IX}, Extended Half-life Products {Factor VIII, Factor IX}), Patient (Pediatric {0 to 4, 5 to 13, 14 to18}, Adult {19 to 44, 45+}), Treatment (Prophylaxis, On Demand), Therapy (Factor Replacement Therapy, Non-factor Replacement Therapy), Drug Class (Vasopressin, Coagulation Factors), Route of Administration (Injectable, Nasal Spray), End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Hemophilia Treatment Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/hemophilia-treatment-market

Hemophilia treatment market from extended half-life products segment is expected to significantly expand at 5.3% CAGR from 2022-2028 due to the several advantages delivered by extended half-life products in hemophilia treatment. The extended half-life products such as Adynovate, Eloctate, Alprolix, Idelvion, etc. are preferred for the treatment of hemophilia A & B to maintain adequate coagulation factor levels. These variables are expected to enhance the quality and expectancy of life of patients, thereby boosting the product demand positively. Additionally, the advent of novel technologies comprising PEGylation, fusion protein technology, and single-chain technology has led to the development of advanced extended half-life products for the treatment of hemophilia.

Hemophilia treatment market from pediatric patient surpassed USD 4,161 million in 2021. The prevalence of hemophilia is significantly increasing among the pediatric population. As per the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), hemophilia has an estimated frequency of around 1 in 10,000 births. Pediatric patients with hemophilia can’t stop bleeding as they don’t have enough clotting factors in their blood that increases the requirement for precise hemophilia products to prevent excessive bleeding. Several government and non-government organizations are coming forth with awareness programs related to symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of hemophilia in pediatric patients. Additional, major industry players are emphasizing on the development of innovative products to reduce the severity of hemophilia in children, thereby amplifying the market expansion.

Prophylaxis segment exceeded USD 7,998 million in 2021. Prophylaxis hemophilia treatment is highly recommended attributed to aids to inherit the regular blood clotting factors and stop bleeding. In some cases, it is also used as the first stage of defense in patients suffering from severe hemophilia. The prophylaxis treatment is widely accepted among patients owing to reduce productivity loss and deliver better quality of life outcomes. The primary aim of these treatments is the prevention of painful and expensive joint arthropathy that results from bleeding into joints and muscles. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to facilitate overall market statistics.

China hemophilia treatment market is set to cross more than USD 939 million by 2028 impelled by growing diseased population, improving healthcare infrastructure in the country, government policies for promoting awareness related to hemophilia in the country, etc. Moreover, the China government established the national hemophilia registration and hierarchical medical system to promote awareness regarding hemophilia. As a result, the implementation of favorable policies by the ruling authorities and the significant prevalence of hemophilia are predictable to increase the treatment adoption, further driving the market demand in China.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2772

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.