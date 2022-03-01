Friendable Completes Phase One Integration of its Fan Pass Livestream Platform and Artist Republik Music Distribution Services as Expansion to Metaverse, NFT Opportunities and Acquisitions Become Next Phase Focus

New websites completed as the artist services are being prepared for digital advertising campaigns designed to convert, and build revenues while growing all sides of the artist offering



CAMPBELL, CA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce the completion of another significant milestone as the livestream and music distribution service offerings, websites, revenues, and business combination in general has officially completed phase one.

The Company has now positioned the full circle offering as the only 360, all-inclusive music artist platform for artists who wish to maintain control yet need a support system to develop, launch and monetize their careers. Offerings cover everything from music distribution, access to a customized list of curators, and tools to grow an artist’s fanbase, to livestream and virtual events, ticket sales and merchandise development.

With these milestones being achieved and the ongoing expansion of services, the Company has set its sights on Metaverse and NFT opportunities. The industry has seen increased interest and successful Crypto integrations that have allowed artists to earn more in several days, than they ever had in previous years in some cases.

“Our team’s ability to complete the phase one integration and business combination has been truly amazing. There is always a learning curve when adding anything to an existing business model, and having an existing artist community to introduce new support and services to has to be handled incrementally as well, and our team has shown their ability to laser focus, earn the trust of these artists, and have now begun introducing all the additional service offerings that have the Indie artist community buzzing about our 360 offering, or anti-record label solution to build their careers, while maintaining control. Additionally, we are now prepared to turn attention to our next offering expansion with a focus on identifying Metaverse and NFT strategies that can propel our model forward. Partnerships, exclusives and acquisitions are also part of this strategy,” said Robert A. Rositano Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Audiences can visit the website at www.fanpasslive.com or download the mobile app from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Fan Pass offers a seven-day free trial, which provides a VIP all-access pass. After seven days, this free trial converts to a fee-based subscription of $2.99 per month, of which artists also receive up to 40% as revenue sharing on a recurring monthly basis.

