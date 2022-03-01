New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GigE Camera Market By Type, By Application, By Technology, By Spectrum, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240996/?utm_source=GNW

On a typical connection, GigE cameras provide high data speeds and extended cable lengths.



The physical interface, which is defined in the Gigabit Ethernet standard, goes hand in hand with the GigE Vision Standard. A group of companies in the Machine Vision industry came together to form GigE Vision. Basler was a key player in the establishment of standards, which was overseen by the Automated Imaging Association (AIA). GigE Vision-compatible cameras can be replaced with new models without requiring software changes, due to the industry-wide standard. Gigabit Ethernet cameras can also be easily integrated with any image processing software that uses software libraries.



The GigE Vision standard, which was officially adopted in the last few decades, defines the GigE interface for use in industrial image processing. Fast data throughput rates (up to 120 MB/s) and extended maximum connection lengths of up to 100 metres are two of the most significant advantages of GigE cameras. Gigabit Ethernet is a widely deployable digital interface as a result of these factors.



GigE does not require a frame grabber, unlike other previous interface technologies, which saves expenses dramatically. Another advantage of this interface is the ease with which many cameras may be combined: Setting up multi-camera applications is simple. Aside from that, the Gigabit Ethernet interface allows for a single-cable solution. The power for a GigE camera with PoE (Power over Ethernet) comes from the Ethernet cable.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The spreading COVID-19 pandemic has led the world economy into disarray. The GigE camera market for the industrial sector is projected to be hampered by a sudden reduction in infrastructure development. The impact of COVID-19 on the camera market was evident in the worldwide halt of operations for both office equipment and cameras. Several corporations in Asia, notably Japan, were unable to avert a drop-in plant utilisation rate due to supply-chain interruptions. As a result, businesses were faced with a shortage of product.



Governments and central banks in every country around the world have promptly implemented a variety of steps to help the economy recover. It is highly impossible to forecast performance for the remaining months of the year in this condition and at this point in time. In light of this, market participants have opted to release full-year projections as soon as a plausible prediction can be established.



Market Growth Factors:



Rising demand for vision-guided robotics systems



In recent years, the market for machine vision has experienced considerable developments in vision-guided robotics systems. There has been a significant rise in the use of industrial robots for automation in the automobile and consumer electronics industries. As a result, there is a growing demand for the integration of machine vision systems with vision-guided robot controllers. Machine vision technologies boost robot efficiency and effectiveness by allowing them to see and react to their surroundings.



Increasing demand for Industry 4.0



An increase in the networking of industrial production necessitates more sophisticated manufacturing and logistics solutions. Because of automation and the accessibility of computing power, Industry 4.0 in logistics and warehousing is on the rise. There is a constant emergence of Industry 4.0 that harnesses machine interconnectivity and processing. It also offers internet of things-powered autonomous production methods.



Market Restraining Factors:



Basis of Ethernet protocol is packet switching



The Ethernet protocol is dependent on packet switching, which is one of the major issues with GigE Vision. An interruption to the CPU must be initiated every time a data packet is received. The CPU becomes tired of dealing with data packets due to the huge number of image transfer. Packet loss and delay are the result of the interruption. Selecting the jumbo frame option, increasing the interrupt throttle rate, increasing the value of the acceptance descriptor, offloading the protocol action, and picture reassembly are all examples of possible improvements.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the GigE camera market is segmented into Area Scan Cameras and Line Scan Cameras. The line scan cameras segment procured a significant revenue share in the GigE camera market in 2020. This growth is attributed to the fact that line scan cameras have only one row of light-sensitive pixels and scan moving objects at a high line frequency.



Application Outlook



By application, the GigE camera market is segmented into Security & Surveillance, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Military & Defense, Food & Packaging, Pharmaceutical and others. The automotive segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the GigE camera market in 2020. It is owing to the rising focus of the automobile manufacturers on the safety of the passenger. Many manufacturers are using these cameras in their automobiles, which is surging the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Technology Outlook



On the basis of technology, the GigE camera market is bifurcated into Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) and Charge Coupled Device (CCD). The complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the GigE camera market in 2020. It is due to fact that these CMOS are battery-powered and stores the hard drive’s configuration and other information.



Spectrum Outlook



Based on spectrum, the GigE camera market is divided into Monochrome Camera, Color Camera, Near Infrared (NIR) Cameras and others. Color Camera segment garnered a significant revenue share in the GigE camera market in 2020. GigE color camera variants featuring a variety of CMOS and CCD sensors are available in the market, which is motivating companies to adopt such advanced camera and hence, accelerate the growth of the segment.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the GigE camera market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the GigE camera market with the maximum revenue share in 2020. The GigE camera market is likely to be propelled further by rising investments in the automotive sector, as well as an increase in spending connected to e-vehicles. For example, as part of its effort to restructure its beleaguered operation in South Korea, General Motors has committed to invest USD 2.8 billion in the country over the next 10 years in 2018.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Sony Corporation is the major forerunners in the GigE Camera Market. Companies such as Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG and Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Pleora Technologies, Inc., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (Teledyne DALSA, Inc.), Baumer Holding AG, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Omron Corporation, and Vision Components GmbH.



Recent Strategies deployed in GigE Camera Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jul-2021: Allied Vision teamed up with Sony, a Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation. This collaboration aimed to integrate Sony’s modern SenSWIR InGaAs sensors in Allied’s popular Goldeye SWIR camera series.



Apr-2021: Basler extended its collaboration with Amazon Web Services. This collaboration aimed to integrate AWS Panorama enabling customers to implement and run AI/ML applications on edge devices with added support for device management and accurate monitoring.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2021: Teledyne FLIR released the latest addition to its Blackfly S GigE camera lineup; the BFS-PGE-161S7M and BFSPGE -161S7C. This addition aimed to offer a high-resolution sensor in a compact form factor, a better price to performance ratio, and extraordinary low-light performance.



Nov-2020: Basler released seven additional interface cards with GigE Vision interface within its own brand name. This move expanded the company’s existing portfolio, where the interface cards with 1GigE, 1GigE PoE (Power over Ethernet), and 10GigE have one to four ports, which would make it possible to deploy a broad range of multi-camera systems.



Oct-2020: Teledyne Imaging expanded its Teledyne DALSA Genie Nano-1G Camera Series and Teledyne Lumenera Lt Series USB3 cameras. This series would enable the cameras to extract clear images by capturing more light without exposing to high levels of noise.



Jul-2020: Omron introduced the compact GigE Vision line scan cameras into its vision portfolio. Accessible in 2K, 4K, and 8K resolutions and with single-line monochrome and future dual-line monochrome and color formats, these cameras provide an excellent addition to Omron’s strong and high-performing GigE Vision line.



Jul-2020: Matrox introduced a new major update to Matrox Design Assistant X, the flowchart-based vision software. This Matrox Design Assistant X captured images from any GigE Vision or USB3 Vision compliant camera, and the new version enables users to capture images directly from one or more CoaXPress cameras utilizing a Matrox Rapixo CXP frame grabber.



May-2020: Matrox Imaging unveiled the Matrox AltiZ, a series of integrated high-fidelity 3D profile sensors. Matrox AltiZ would provide extraordinary 3D reproduction fidelity and interoperability with machine vision software supporting the GigE Vision interface.



Apr-2020: Teledyne DALSA unveiled new GenieTM Nano 5GigE M/C8100, M/C5400, and M/C4500, based on the ON Semiconductor 45M, 30M, and 20M monochrome and color sensors. This latest Genie Nano 5G series provides inexpensive, easy-to-use, GigE Vision interface cameras particularly developed for industrial imaging applications needing high-speed data capture and transfers.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Area Scan Cameras



• Line Scan Cameras



By Application



• Security & Surveillance



• Automotive



• Medical



• Industrial



• Military & Defense



• Food & Packaging



• Pharmaceutical



• Others



By Technology



• Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)



• Charge Coupled Device (CCD)



By Spectrum



• Monochrome Camera



• Color Camera



• Near Infrared ( NIR) Cameras



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Pleora Technologies, Inc.



• Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.



• Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (Teledyne DALSA, Inc.)



• Baumer Holding AG



• Allied Vision Technologies GmbH



• Basler AG



• Sony Corporation



• Toshiba Corporation



• Omron Corporation



• Vision Components GmbH



