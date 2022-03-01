New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genomics Market By Product & Service, By Application, By End User, By Technology, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240995/?utm_source=GNW

Genomic refers to the science and study of genomes. Because of its applicability in numerous fields of study, such as intragenomic phenomena such as epistasis, pleiotropy, heterosis, and other interactions between loci and alleles inside the genome, genomics is gaining massive traction in the market.



According to the National Cancer Institute, the number of new cancer cases would rise to 29.5 million by 2040, and the number of cancer-related fatalities will rise to 16.4 million per year. The requirement for vast amounts of DNA data to be stored, sequenced, and analyzed has opened the way for novel goods and software. In recent years, the aforementioned factors have played a crucial role in propelling the industry.



The increasing government funding for genomics projects, the rising incidence of cancer and increasing applications of NGS in cancer research, the entry of new players and start-ups into the genomics market, and the growing application areas of genomics are the major factors driving the market’s growth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the burden on healthcare sector. The imposition of restrictions like complete or partial lockdown, temporary ban on manufacturing units and ban on imports & exports has negatively impacted various sectors of the business domain. The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically transformed the healthcare business as a whole, with the pandemic’s effects felt in all areas of healthcare.



Both the government and commercial pharmaceutical and biotechnological businesses have intensified their research efforts and investments in order to create an effective or new COVID-19 treatment. The coronavirus genome sequence can be used to trace the spread of infection and its influence on the human genome. This information can subsequently be used to create an efficient infection treatment.



Market Growth Factors:



Innovative Product Launch and Technological Advancements



Several new products and services have emerged as a result of the trend toward individualized medications and lower sequencing costs due to the launch of NGS technology. With new competitors entering the market, the market is becoming increasingly competitive, and enterprises are responding by developing innovative products and services to strengthen their positions.



Adoption of genomics in specialized/personalized medicine



Personalized medicine research is becoming more popular among pharmaceutical corporations. Personalized medicine allows doctors to pinpoint a patient’s specific needs and then prescribe medications and treatments to meet those needs. This method ensures improved treatment outcomes. In addition, advances in the field of gene therapy are projected to enable doctors to treat a problem by inserting a gene into a patient’s cell, potentially replacing existing medications and operations.



Market Restraining Factors:



Growing concerns about Privacy



Genome sequencing not only offers information about the procedure’s subject but also about those who are closely related to it. As a result, genomic data may have an impact on connections with other family members. Other family members may not want to know such details, or the client may choose to keep some information private. However, such knowledge may have significant ramifications for family members’ well-being, and the client may be left with the difficult problem of determining what information to reveal and what information to keep hidden.



Product & Service Outlook



Based on the Product & Service, the Genomics Market is segregated into Systems & Software, Consumables, and Services. In 2020, the Consumables segment procured the maximum revenue share of the market. Consumables are widely utilized in genomic systems, and their use will continue to rise as the number of genetic tests performed around the world increases. The high-volume demand and usage of consumables, as well as the development of various new items in recent years, have all contributed to the growth of the segment. As the demand for new platforms to evaluate the massive amount of genetic data grows, new software and fully automated products are being developed.



Application Outlook



On the basis of Application, the Genomics Market is segregated into Drug Discovery and Development, Diagnostics, Agriculture and Animal Research, and Other Applications. In 2020, the Drug Discovery and Development segment emerged as the leading segment in the overall Genomics Market by procuring the maximum revenue share. This is due to the growing number of ongoing research and development activities on diseases like cancer and genetic disorders, as well as the reducing cost of sequencing.



End User Outlook



Based on End-User, the Genomics Market is divided into Hospitals & Clinics, Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and others. In 2020, the Hospitals & Clinics segment procured the maximum revenue share of the market. This is due to the crucial role of genomics in Hospitals and genes. The genomics data can provide crucial insights into the medical condition of the patient. Moreover, the influx of the growing number of patients with chronic diseases in hospitals and clinics would further propel the growth of the segment during the forecasting period.



Technology Outlook



By Technology, the Genomics Market is segmented into Sequencing, PCR, Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification, Microarray, and Other Technologies. In 2020, the sequencing segment procured the highest revenue share of the overall Genomics market. The features of Sequencing technologies such as ultra-high throughput, scalability, and speed, enable researchers to perform a wide range of applications, including animal breeding, agriculture, and human genomics.



Regional Outlook



By Region, the Genomics Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the overall Genomics Market. The major drivers of the North American market are increasing government initiatives to promote precision medicine, the adoption of different methods by important businesses to deliver effective genomics solutions in this region, and the presence of prominent players.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Is the major forerunner in the Genomics Market. Companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Creative Biogene, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eurofins Scientific Group, Qiagen N.V., and New England BioLabs, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Genomics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Dec-2021: Illumina formed a partnership with Gretel, a company that offers software solutions. Through this partnership, the two companies would together create Synthetic Data for Genomic Research. This partnership would give healthcare and life science practitioners artificial copies of complicated genomic datasets that are extremely statistically correct and compliant with GDPR, CCPA, and other significant privacy legislation. Moreover, researchers can acquire instant access to datasets by employing synthetic data, avoiding lengthy approval processes by institutional review boards (IRBs), which can take anywhere from 6 months to a year nowadays.



Dec-2021: QIAGEN teamed up with Denovo Biopharma, a privately held biotech company providing a novel biomarker solution to personalize drug development. Following the collaboration, the two entities would together develop a blood-based companion diagnostic (CDx) test to identify patients expressing Denovo Genomic Marker 1 (DGM1TM). Moreover, QIAGEN would design a diagnostic assay that can identify the Denovo Genomic Marker 1 (DGM1TM) in DLBCL patients, a biomarker developed by Denovo that estimates the responsiveness to DB102.



Sep-2021: Illumina came into a partnership with Myriad Genetics, a leading genetic testing, and precision medicine company. Through this partnership, the two companies would integrate diagnostics and next-generation sequencing to promote full genomic profiling of tumor samples and drive improved oncology outcomes. Moreover, Illumina would offer a kit-based version of the myChoice CDx test for the global markets.



Jul-2021: QIAGEN came into a partnership with Sysmex Corporation, a world leader in clinical laboratory systemization and solutions. Under this partnership, the two companies would work on global cancer companion diagnostics development and commercialization with the help of NGS and Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology. Moreover, the partnership would further strengthen the partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to develop drug treatments for cancer and encourage early clinical adoption of ultra-sensitive liquid biopsy companion diagnostics.



Jul-2021: Bio-Rad formed a partnership with Seegene, a Korean manufacturer of in vitro diagnostic products, particularly molecular diagnostics. Through this partnership, the two companies would explore Molecular Diagnostic Testing Products. Moreover, Seegene’s innovative assay design, chemistries, and high-level multiplexing can identify many infectious disease targets at the same time, making the assays suitable for syndromic testing.



Jul-2020: Thermo Fisher Scientific partnered with First Genetics JCS. Following the partnership, the two companies would jointly develop advanced Sequencing-Based Diagnostics in Russia. The partnership would help First Genetics to market its F-Genetics NGS System and IVD assays across the Russian labs for the purpose of reproductive health testing and cancer diagnostics.



Jan-2020: Roche formed a partnership with Illumina, a company that develops, manufactures, and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and biological function. The partnership would increase patient access to genomic testing. The partnership aimed to integrate the extensive decentralized installed base of Illumina with Roche’s expertise in assay development and to offer broad access to clinical oncology next-generation sequencing.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Dec-2021: Eurofins acquired Genetic Lab. Through this acquisition, the company would improve its Clinical and COVID-19 Testing Offering in Japan. Moreover, the acquisition aimed to expand the company’s footprints in Asia and support its worldwide network of clinical diagnostics laboratories centered around specialized and advanced genetic testing.



Sep-2021: Illumina completed the acquisition of GRAIL, an American biotechnology and pharmaceutical company. Through this acquisition, the company would introduce a New Era of Cancer Detection. Moreover, the company would accelerate the commercialization and adoption of a game-changing multi-cancer screening test that has the potential to detect more cancers earlier and improve outcomes. In addition, the company aimed to add a Multi-Disciplinary Team and Capabilities to Address One of Medicine’s Greatest Challenges Using Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Population Scale Clinical Studies, and Machine Learning In the clinical setting.



Jul-2020: Illumina acquired Enancio, a French startup that makes genomic-specific compression software. By compressing the output from Illumina’s sequencers from 50GB to 10GB, Enancio’s loss-less compression technology decreases data storage expenses by up to five times. Enancio’s technology will be directly integrated into DRAGEN, as well as into the cloud storage platform offerings of Illumina.



Jun-2020: Illumina took over BlueBee, a cloud-based software company that offers genomics analysis solutions for research and clinical customers. Through this acquisition, the company would expand its capabilities to examine and interpret the data generated by its sequencing systems. Moreover, users would be able to run their own custom analyses or use industry-leading choices like the DRAGENTM Bio-IT Platform due to the integration of BlueBee’s capabilities into Illumina’s cloud portfolio, speeding data processing and enhancing operational efficiency.



May-2020: Roche completed the acquisition of Stratos Genomics, a company that develops sequencing by expanding the single-molecule detection process that allows whole-genome sequencing. Through this acquisition, Roche would accelerate the development of its nanopore sequencer. Moreover, the acquisition offers Roche access to Stratos Genomics’ unique chemistry, Sequencing by Expansion (SBX).



Apr-2020: Bio-Rad took over, a Single-Cell Analysis Solutions Provider. In addition, Scientists can use the Genesis System to isolate, analyze, and interpret cellular behavior as well as collect cell-based data for better results in single-cell cytometry, single-cell transcriptomics, single-cell multiomics, rare-cell enrichment, enumeration, and immune monitoring, among other applications. Moreover, for genomic and proteomic applications, the system can scale from hundreds of thousands to millions of cells, and it can enrich or monitor circulating tumor cells to detect disease progression and therapy response.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2021: Roche along with its subsidiary Foundation Medicine, introduced the AVENIO Tumor Tissue CGP Kit. This kit expanded the prevailing offering of Roche and Foundation Medicine and enables laboratories to expand their oncology research in-house.



Oct-2021: Bio-Rad introduced its CFX Opus Dx Real-Time PCR Detection Systems for In Vitro Diagnostics. In addition, for diagnostic testing and research, the systems provide accurate and exact quantification to boost assay development and workflow efficiencies, and productivity. Moreover, both systems are reliable and secure platforms that take advantage of Bio-Rad’s experience with genomic technologies to address the needs of the research and clinical diagnostic sectors.



Jun-2021: QIAGEN introduced CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats Products) for Rapid and Simplified Analysis of Gene-Editing Experiments. Through this launch, the company would expand its product offerings of dedicated solutions which are suitable for the rapidly rising field of CRISPR technology utilized for editing genomes and modifying gene function. Moreover, CRISPR features a wide range of applications, from correcting genetic defects, treating and preventing the spread of diseases, and expediting drug discovery and biomedical research.



Jun-2021: New England Biolabs introduced Primer Monitor Tool for Tracking SARS-CoV-2 Variants that could Impact Primers utilized in Diagnostic Assays. The Primer Monitor Tool, which is updated on a constant basis, provides a simple representation of known SARS-CoV-2 genome variants and provides insight into where commonly used or user-defined primer set evaluations may be beneficial. The tool is pre-loaded with SARS-CoV-2 qPCR and LAMP primer sequences, as well as ARTIC sequencing procedures (currently v3). Users can watch established primer sets as well as upload their own sequences of interest, with the ability to subscribe and be notified if fluctuation in a geographic region of interest exceeds a predetermined threshold.



May-2021: Bio-Rad unveiled the SEQuoia RiboDepletion Kit for Next-Generation Sequencing. With the help of this kit, genomics researchers can acquire the best quality sequencing data while enhancing efficiencies and saving costs.



Apr-2021: Bio-Rad introduced ddPCR Assays for AAV Viral Titer and the Vericheck ddPCR Mycoplasma Detection Kit. Through this launch, the company expanded its offerings of Cell and Gene Therapy. These products would help in the development and manufacture of secure and efficient cell and gene therapies. Moreover, these products would help the company to fulfill the growing requirement for secure and effective therapeutics.



Mar-2021: Roche introduced Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Variant Set 1 Test to assist the monitoring of new coronavirus mutations. Moreover, the test is developed to identify major spike mutations in virus variants related to increased human-to-human transmission. In addition, SARS-CoV-2 mutations can be accurately detected and differentiated, which can aid in assessing the distribution of circulating variants and monitoring their potential influence on treatments, vaccines, and public health initiatives.



Feb-2021: New England Biolabs launched ARTIC Products for SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing. In addition, the new kits would enhance the well-formed ARTIC protocols for SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing with optimized reagents and enhanced uniformity of coverage depth for Illumina and Oxford Nanopore Technologies advanced sequencing (NGS) platforms.



Jan-2020: Agilent rolled out the advanced SureSelect DNA Kit. The new kit is developed to manage the major limitations faced by the labs when creating DNA sequencing libraries for their research. Moreover, the latest Agilent SureSelect XT HS2 DNA Kit features cutting-edge library preparation and target enrichment, providing researchers with a comprehensive solution that enables them to choose workflow options that fulfill their requirements.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product & Service



• Consumables



• Systems & Software and



• Services



By Application



• Drug Discovery & Development



• Diagnostics



• Agriculture & Animal Research and



• Others



By End User



• Hospitals & Clinics



• Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes



• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and



• Others



By Technology



• Sequencing



• PCR



• Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification



• Microarray, and



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Creative Biogene



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Illumina, Inc.



• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



• Danaher Corporation



• Agilent Technologies, Inc.



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• Eurofins Scientific Group



• Qiagen N.V.



• New England BioLabs, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

