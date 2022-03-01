New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gene Synthesis Market By Method, By Service Type, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240994/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, Gene synthesis refers to the process in which genes are developed through various methods intending to assemble and construct genes from the nucleotide. A nucleotide is a basic and fundamental block in the process of building nucleic acid.



In fact, RNA and DNA are formed by long chains of nucleotides. These substances consist of sugar molecules attached to a group of phosphate and a base that contains nitrogen. The Gene synthesis process allows the scientist and researchers to specify and personalize the desired sequence directly.



The number of research and development in genomics and advanced sequencing is rapidly rising and carries the potentials to enhance the future of the gene synthesis market. Also, the rising scale of investments and funding by the government would also develop the field of gene synthesis.



Artificial gene synthesis, which is also called DNA synthesis, is a different form of Gene synthesis. The DNA synthesis in living cells occurs when gene molecules get synthesized by all living cells through a process of DNA replication.



DNA replication is a process in which a double-stranded gene molecule is copied with the purpose to make two similar DNA molecules. Unlike the natural gene synthesis procedure, artificial gene synthesis does not need any template to copy DNA molecules. Instead, it allows any virtually developed DNA sequence to be synthesized.



Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, economies across the world were greatly slammed. Various industries were shut due to the government protocols that were applied to restrict the spread of the coronavirus. During the lockdown enforced by the government, numerous markets faced a great downfall while certain industries observed a booming growth during the period.



The Healthcare sector of all the regions and countries were overwhelmed and simultaneously witnessed a massive demand for different healthcare services. A number of recognized biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical organizations as well as various synthetic biology centric companies contributed to researches across the world by offering synthetic biology expertise for building vaccines, test kits, and treatments to tackle the COVID-19 spread.



Market Growth Factors:



Rising efforts toward clinical researches to study biological systems



There is an increase in the efforts to conduct clinical researches with the aim to study the generated insights of the biological systems at the base of the molecular level. A biological system is a conceptual framework that is utilized by numerous researchers to further study the complicated biological processes. More researches in this field instigate an increase in the number of gene synthesis procedures. Researches associated with the biological system require a variety of studies respective to various aspects of DNA and gene synthesis.



Booming demand for personalized medicines



In the present scenario, a lot of people are undergoing distinct medication programs due to a variety of diseases. The medicines are produced with the purpose of generalized usage comprising various salts and other components. Regular medicines are distributed among people on the basis of the requirement of their treatment. The acids and salts along with other elements which are comprised in the generalized medicines do not suit everyone.



Market Restraining Factors:



Concerns regarding biosecurity, biosafety, and ethics



The number of researches in the field of gene synthesis is continuously increasing. The practices being performed during these researches involve different types of synthetic organisms. In addition, increasing researches and developments generate the risk of the outbreak of these synthetic organisms in the environment which could be a major challenge to biosafety concerns.



Method Outlook



Based on method, the gene synthesis market is classified into Chip-based, solid phase, and PCR-based Enzyme Synthesis. In 2020, the solid-phase gene synthesis segment held the biggest revenue share of the gene synthesis market. The solid phase refers to a traditional artificial gene production technique that displays a higher accuracy rate. In the solid-phase gene synthesis method, the molecules are engaged in an ionic bond on a solid surface named controlled porosity glass beads which are equipped with synthesis columns and individually synthesized.



Service Type Outlook



Based on service, the gene synthesis market is divided into Antibody DNA, Viral DNA, and Others. In 2020, the antibody DNA segment attained the highest revenue share of the gene synthesis market and would continue to lead the market during the forecasting period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rising number of companies destined to fulfill the significant demand for this antibody DNA service. The antibody DNA synthesis is conducted with restriction enzyme digestion which is followed by ligation and transformation or transfection.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the gene synthesis market is segmented into Gene & Cell Therapy Development, Vaccine Development, Disease Diagnosis, and Others. In 2020, the gene and cell therapy segment held the biggest revenue share of the gene synthesis market. In addition, the growth of this segment is a result of the increasing number of initiatives being taken for the development of gene and cell therapy. Gene therapy is the procedure of transmission of the genetic materials through a vector or a carrier and the delivery of the DNA to the appropriate cell.



End User Outlook



Based on End-user, the gene synthesis market is segregated into Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs). In 2020, the academics and government research institutes segment procured the maximum revenue share of the market. This is credited to the rising preference of people for research settings for investigation and clinical research programs to conduct DNA synthesis practices. Also, the rising number of developments and discoveries in the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals is a factor that is responsible for increasing the number of new players in the market.



Regional Factors



Based on region, the gene synthesis market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America dominated the gene synthesis market by acquiring the highest revenue share of the market. North America is observing a constantly rising demand for development in gene synthesis applications for biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutes. Moreover, the increasing number of developments in medication based on gene synthesis therapy is also considered to accelerate the development of the market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Gene Synthesis Market. Companies such as Danaher Corporation, Brooks Automation, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Genscript Biotech Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Brooks Automation, Inc., Boster Biological Technology, Twist Bioscience Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Biomatik Corporation, ProteoGenix, ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc., and OriGene Technologies, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Gene Synthesis Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Aug-2021: GenScript teamed up with Allozymes, a synthetic biology firm. Following this collaboration, GenScript would integrate its robust excellence in de novo gene synthesis capabilities along with its highly advanced semiconductor-based oligo synthesis technology into a patented screening platform of Allozymes intending to provide pinpoint control of every synthesized variant in order to attain an assorted and fully covered mutant range with the impartial distribution. Moreover, the companies would focus on obtaining substantial breakthroughs in protein engineering research.



Aug-2021: Twist Bioscience joined hands with SomaLogic, a US-based protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company. Through this collaboration, the company aimed to innovate novel antibodies key disease biomarkers-based drug discovery. In addition, this collaboration would allow Twist Biosciences to leverage the SomaScan platform of SomaLogic with the purpose of rapidly identifying antibodies against targets with the help of SomaLogic’s best-in-class 7,000-plex assay which is one of the broadest views of the proteome available.



Jun-2021: Twist Bioscience collaborated with Regeneron Genetics Center, a subsidiary of Regeneron. Through this collaboration, Twist Biosciences aimed to optimize the assay with content gathered from various cultures that enables increased characterization of various populations intending to enhance understanding across disease along with possible therapeutic development.



Jun-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborated with the University of Sheffield, a leading institution with a global reputation for research excellence. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to develop cutting-edge end-to-end workflows for monitoring and characterizing complicated oligonucleotide and mRNA products. In addition, the collaboration would integrate extensive research excellence of the University of Sheffield into advanced sample preparation, high-resolution accurate mass, liquid chromatography data interpretation software technologies, and mass spectrometry to allow the development of streamlined analytical workflows and robust fit-for-purpose processes.



Mar-2021: Twist Bioscience entered into a partnership with Watchmaker Genomics, a biotechnology company based in the US. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to provide distinct products that facilitate and streamline workflows before putting samples on the sequencer. Moreover, this partnership would enable innovative research across a broad line of high throughput sequencing applications including inherited disease detection, minimal residual disease monitoring, liquid biopsy assays, and oncology and tumor profiling.



Oct-2020: Twist Bioscience partnered with Neogene Therapeutics, a biotechnology company. This partnership would allow the company to accelerate genetic engineering and identification of TCR genes by integrating platforms of both companies with the purpose to innovate customized T cell therapies for cancer. Moreover, the companies aimed to break the barriers of limitations of currently available treatments



Jan-2020: GenScript entered into a partnership with Genopis, an expert in plasmid DNA-based technology and provider of contract development and manufacturing organization services. Under this partnership, GenScript would leverage Genopis’s manufacturing service of GMP Plasmids with the purpose to allow customers to reduce the cost and time of R&D. In addition, this partnership would facilitate customers to efficiently diversify risks while leveraging resources in the early R&D phase.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Nov-2021: Twist Bioscience completed its acquisition of Abveris, a private in vivo antibody discovery services company. With this acquisition, the company aimed to enable its ability to pair natural, in vivo antibody development with its best-in-class humanization and engineering potentials intending to enrich antibody discovery with a new gold standard.



Jun-2021: Danaher acquired Aldevron, a US-based biotech company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its capabilities in genomic medicines and offer support to its vision of discovering more life-saving therapies and vaccines to market rapidly.



Mar-2021: Integrated DNA Technologies, a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation took over Swift Biosciences, a pioneer in the development of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) library preparation genomics kits. Under this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate Swift Biosciences’ wide range of library preparation and enrichment products into its portfolio of high-quality NGS products intending to allow scientists to conduct more efficient research.



Jan-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Henogen, a Belgium-based viral vector manufacturing subsidiary of Novasep. Following this acquisition, the company would leverage Novasep’s capabilities to expand its portfolio of cell and gene vaccines and therapies globally. Moreover, this acquisition would allow the company to benefit its global customers seeking support and capacity in the region while bringing new medicines for patients in or outside of Europe.



Product Launches and Product Expansion:



Nov-2021: GenScript USA rolled out GenWand, a Double-Stranded DNA service. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer enhanced efficiency along with reduced toxicity to the manufacturers of CRISPR knock-in homology-directed repair (HDR) templates in T cell engineering while performing gene knock-in. Additionally, the new GenWand is an ideal solution for large-scale screening and scale-up in cell and gene therapy.



Oct-2021: Twist Bioscience rolled out its Exome 2.0, featuring complete analysis of protein-coding and non-coding regions of the genome while reducing downstream costs. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer an all-inclusive range of flexible and comprehensive exome options intending to assist genomics researchers seeking to find out the origins of disease.



Dec-2020: Twist Bioscience released Clonal-Ready Gene Fragments, the best-in-class Gene Fragments of the company. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer a complete range of genes to its customers. In addition, the new Clonal-Ready Gene Fragments can be used with or without adapters to build structures in reduced time and cost of screening for perfect clones.



Jun-2020: Integrated DNA Technologies, a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation rolled out gBlocks, HiFi Gene Fragments. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer a high-quality product with consistent fidelity to researchers intending to facilitate the building of large gene structures and eliminate the risk of unwanted mutations in their sequences. Moreover, it would allow researchers to choose 50% fewer colonies to locate their gene or pathway of interest while reducing time and money.



Geographical Expansions:



Nov-2021: GenScript expanded its global footprint by opening a new gene synthesis facility in the USA. Through this geographical expansion, the company aimed to establish a robust synthesis facility with expanded capabilities of synthesizing 4000-5000 genes in a month. In addition, it would also reduce the company’s concern for legal constraints on the import of genes that are synthesized outside of the domestic territory of the USA along with supply chain errors and accelerate the delivery as well.



Dec-2020: Twist Bioscience expanded its geographical footprint by opening the Factory of the Future in Oregon, Wilsonville. This geographical expansion would allow the company to fulfill the rising demand of its customers as they measure globally and plan for competitive growth in synthetic biology and biopharma segments of the market.



Sep-2020: Integrated DNA Technologies, a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation expanded its geographical footprint by launching IDT China. Through this expansion, the company aimed to strengthen its service for customers across the country. Moreover, this expansion would allow the company to expand its reach to new customers along with facilitating access to its line of cutting-edge products.



