Global Fencing Market By Installation, By End Use, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Material, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

Fences are used to give security to agricultural, commercial, and residential structures. In addition, fences are classified into two types: commercial wire fence and agricultural wire fence. Commercial wire fence is typically used for the security of parks, residential buildings, and other structures, whilst agricultural wire fencing is commonly utilized for the security of animals. Metal, composites, plastic, and wood are the most common materials used to construct fences. The major goal of building fences is to guarantee that no trespassers or undesired items access the guarded property, as well as to keep livestock from escaping the area given.



As a result of the increased need to improve the look and value of a home, fencing products are projected to showcase an increase in demand. The market is expected to be driven by increased expenditure on institutional buildings, rising government investment on improving parks, government facilities, and public spaces.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted various domains of the business world. The imposition of numerous restrictions like complete or partial lockdown, ban on manufacturing units, social distancing rule and many more has made it more difficult for the companies to survive during these crises. Travel restrictions across the world have had an impact on the building materials sector. As a result, the supply and demand for construction materials has come to a standstill. Construction material production enterprises in China are most affected by the pandemic, due to the region’s lockdown and lack of supplies.



Market Growth Factors:



Expansion of the construction industry



With the expansion in the population around the world, the demand for various facilities like schools, buildings, industries, government building and office has increased in the last few years. In addition, people and companies across different verticals are highly investing in making their home more beautiful and attractive along with ensuring the safety of their homes. The construction sector has traditionally been one of the most revenue-generating industries on a large scale. Recently, there has been an increase in the demand for independent residences and new building methods.



The introduction of new technologies



Every market is being impacted by technological innovation and advancement. Traditional agricultural fence systems need a lot of labour and supervision. When compared to conventional techniques and technologies, newer approaches have shown to be equally successful. For example, virtual fence is a recent development in the fencing sector. This kind of fencing is a technology in which a real and physical fence is not employed; instead, it operates on the basis of a GPS monitoring system and induces a stimulus into the animal’s body via a neck band when such animal attempts to leave the specified area.



Market Restraining Factors:



High maintenance costs



The huge cost attached to the up gradation and maintenance involved with replacing traditional electric fence is impeding industry expansion. The high maintenance expense is due to the obligation to install barriers across international boundaries and conduct frequent inspection to ensure optimal utilization. End-users are exploring other alternatives, such as unmanned systems, due to the high maintenance costs, which would hinder the growth of the fencing market.



In order to improve the security of a place or facility, people install better fencing system that incurs more expense than ordinary fencing. One significant factor affecting the market is the increased demand for environmentally friendly fencing.



Installation Outlook



Based on Installation, the market is segmented into Contractor and Do-It-Yourself. The contractor segment dominated the fencing market. It is because many contractors provide experience-based gate and other product placement, as well as design advice, which motivate consumers to opt for this kind of installation.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Military & Defence, Petroleum & Chemicals, Transport, Government, Energy & Power, Mining, and Others. The petroleum & chemical segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the fencing market in 2020 and is estimated to maintain this trend over the forecast period. Petroleum and chemical plants require the strict safeguards to avoid explosions and tragedies. The risk of hazardous poisons, explosive chemicals, and caustic gases is quite significant in the petroleum industry, leading to a rise in the building of fence around its limits. Many companies are opting for fence that is both physically deterrent and aesthetically appealing.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Residential, Agricultural and Industrial. The agricultural segment garnered a significant revenue share in fencing market in 2020. The increased need to protect farm animals, crops, and farm lands from wild animals and thieves is expected to fuel product demand in agricultural sector. Moreover, an increase in incursion activities such as raiding a farm’s chemical storage and stealing valuable pesticides promotes need for agricultural fence. Fences used in agricultural sector are developed and constructed in accordance with client specifications using high-quality raw materials.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Retail and Online. The retail distribution channel segment garnered the maximum revenue share. Customers get immediate access to the items given by major vendors through retail outlets. Moreover, the retail distribution channel enables businesses to lower their marketing spend.



Material Outlook



Based on Material, the market is segmented into Metal, Wood, Concrete and Others. The wood segment procured a significant revenue share. Due to its natural look, wood fence is a preferred for residential sector. Additionally, owing to the lower costs, wood may face significant competition from plastic and composite throughout the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region in the fencing market with the maximum revenue share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend over the forecast period. Rising growth in construction activities and demand for elegant home products are projected to account for the regional market growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Saint-Gobain Group (CertainTeed), Allied Tube & Conduit (Atkore, Inc.), Ameristar Perimeter Security (ASSA ABLOY), N.V. Bekaert S.A., Betafence Group, Gregory Industries, Inc., Long Fence, Inc., Ply Gem Industries, Inc., and Poly Vinyl Creations, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Fencing Market



Jul-2021: CertainTeed took over Vi-Lux Building Products, a Canadian custom manufacturer of cellular polyvinyl chloride (PVC) molding and trim. This acquisition aimed to expand the company’s offering of standard and specialty trim and millwork products, providing the company with better flexibility to fulfill the requirements of each customer.



Oct-2018: Ply Gem completed the acquisition of Silver Line vinyl window and patio door division from Andersen Corporation. This acquisition aimed to better balance the mix of end markets that Ply Gem serves, and also strengthen its core capabilities, which would contribute significantly to revenues and earnings.



Jul-2017: CertainTeed announced the acquisition of SimTekTM Fence of Orem, Utah, a leading manufacturer of high-density polyethylene fence products. This acquisition aimed to add major innovation to CertainTeed’s outdoor living products portfolio, specifically its Bufftech premium fence line.



