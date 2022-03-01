New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Farro Market By Type, By Nature, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240991/?utm_source=GNW

Triticum monococcum (einkorn), Triticum dicoccon (emmer), and Triticum spelta are the only three cultivated hulled wheat species. Farro is grown both organically and conventionally.



The rise in popularity of healthy & convenience foods among consumers has fuelled the demand for staple grains in recent years. Because of health, environmental, and ethical reasons, consumers are adjusting their preferences toward organically grown healthy grains, which is driving the Farro market forward. This has resulted in an upsurge in the consumption of plant-based on-the-go meals.



Furthermore, food traceability has grown significantly among consumers in recent years, as they worry more about what they eat and where it comes from. Moreover, consumers seek variety and originality in their meals; as a result, they are experimenting with new products and including plant-based foods in their diets, which would propel the growth of farro market.



Over the last few years, consumer behaviours and eating patterns have altered. Several causes, including improved internet access, increased understanding of balanced food consumption, rising concerns about obesity levels, changing technical aspects, food production, and others, are driving the shift in diet.



There are several potential consumers who have taken care and take precautions with the meals they eat on a regular basis. Whole grain and high fibre foods are two healthier foods options that are gaining popularity. Whole-grain farro foods are those that have been prepared from whole grains such as seeds and nuts into finished goods.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge disruption in the farro market’s supply chain around the world. It grossly lowered the revenues of all market participants around the world. Due to rising knowledge of gut health’s favourable impact on overall health, consumers have become considerably more aware of it in recent years. The belief that fibre improves gut health and lowers the risk of lifestyle-related diseases has boosted demand for prebiotic meals dramatically. Because of the growing popularity of high-fiber functional meals among customers, prominent corporations have been forced to offer innovative prebiotic snacks and processed foods.



The pandemic has affected the agricultural sector as raw materials required for farming were not available in the market. In addition, consumer diets are predicted to adapt to include wheat millers bran recipes as interest in plant-based foods grows due to the increased health concerns. However, as things are getting back and supply chain is not getting recovered, the demand for nutrients rich food products would increase in the coming years.



Market Growth Factors:



Rising vegan population



Consumer preference for plant-based products is expanding as a result of the growing popularity of vegan diets. Along with that, consumers are avoiding animal-based products in favour of healthier plant-based alternatives, such as whole-grain farro, as a result of growing awareness of animal welfare. The rising concerns among people regarding animal cruelty have promoted them to adopt animal product free diet, which is contributing to the demand for various plant-based nutritious food products.



Numerous health benefits offered by the product



Wheat bran’s health benefits are one of the main reasons for the growth of the farro market. Customers are drawn to wheat bran products because of its nutritional benefits, mechanical impacts in the gastrointestinal tract due to its fibre content, and antioxidant effects resulting from its phytochemical contents. Wheat bran has a stronger antioxidant content than other milled fractions and contains phytic acid, polyphenols, vitamins, and minerals, among other things.



Market Restraining Factors:



Growing popularity of gluten-free products



The growing popularity of gluten-free meals among consumers across the world is likely to be a major challenge to the growth of the farro market. The demand for gluten-free products has risen dramatically as a result of constantly changing dietary patterns of the modern consumers. Although gluten, a main protein found in wheat, aids in the shaping and texture of the dough, excessive consumption is not recommended because it can lead to health problems such as obesity.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the farro market is classified into Whole Grain Farro and Semi Pearled & Pearled Farro. The semi pearled & pearled farro segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2020. Farro that has had part of the bran removed but still has some fibre is called semi-pearled, whereas pearled farro has no bran and takes very less time to cook. However, due to increased culinary applications and faster cooking time, the semi pearled & pearled category is expected to develop at a higher rate during the farro market forecast period.



Nature Outlook



On the basis of nature, the farro market is segmented into organic and conventional. Organic segment procured a substantial revenue share in the farro market in 2020. This is due to the fact that normally procured farro is less expensive than its competitors and is mostly used for commercial purposes. However, due to rising consumer health awareness, increased expenditure, and a preference for non-GMO and pesticide-free cultivated products.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By distribution channel, the farro market is fragmented into offline and online. The online segment garnered a significant revenue share in the farro market in 2020. It is due to increased consumer convenience and wider consumer reach due to brand websites. In addition, the high penetration of smartphones and internet would also enable consumers to shift to online shopping and hence, fuel the growth of the segment over the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the farro market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Europe emerged as the leading region in the farro market with the highest revenue share in 2020 and is estimated to maintain this trend over the forecast period. It is owing to the region’s widespread appeal and high consumption of plant-based cuisine. This region is a major producer and consumer of farro and related goods.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Woodland Foods Limited, Amazon.com, Inc. (Whole Foods Market L.P.), Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Roland Foods LLC, Timeless Seeds, Inc., Waitrose Limited (John Lewis Partnership Plc), Bluebird Grain Farms, and Nature’s Earthly Choice.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Whole Grain Farro



• Semi Pearled & Pearled Farro



By Nature



• Conventional



• Organic



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Woodland Foods Limited



• Amazon.com, Inc. (Whole Foods Market L.P.)



• Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.



• Roland Foods LLC



• Timeless Seeds, Inc.



• Waitrose Limited (John Lewis Partnership Plc)



• Bluebird Grain Farms



• Nature’s Earthly Choice



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

