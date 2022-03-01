RadNet Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Releases 2022 Financial Guidance

Revenue increased 8.0% to $333.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $308.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 7.5% to $54.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $50.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

RadNet estimates that its Adjusted EBITDA (1) was negatively impacted by the most recent Omicron surge of COVID-19 by approximately $3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021

Adjusting for unusual or one-time items impacting Net Income in the quarter, Adjusted Earnings Per Share (3) was $0.13 for the fourth quarter of 2021; This compares with Adjusted Earnings Per Share (3) of $0.20 for the fourth quarter of 2020

Aggregate procedural volumes increased 11.4%; Same-center procedural volumes increased 7.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020

At quarter end, Net Leverage Ratio (Net Debt divided by Trailing 12 Month Adjusted EBITDA (1) ) was 2.9x; RadNet ended 2021 with a cash balance of $134.6 million and undrawn on its $195 million revolving line of credit

RadNet announces 2022 guidance ranges, anticipating increases in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) for 2022 over 2021 (as adjusted for one-time benefits recognized in 2021 from provider relief funding and employee retention credit under the CARES Act)

LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 347 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Report:

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented, “Despite being impacted from the Omicron surge of COVID-19 during the quarter, I am pleased that we were able to increase our Revenue by 8.0% and our Adjusted EBITDA(1) by 7.5% from last year’s fourth quarter. This was the result of ongoing strong demand for our services and the continuing migration of patient procedures from hospitals to free-standing ambulatory outpatient imaging centers. The improvement in our operating metrics during the quarter overshadowed the negative impact from the Omicron surge, which reduced our Revenue by over $4 million and our Adjusted EBITDA(1) by approximately $3 million in the fourth quarter. The COVID-19 surge not only disrupted normal patient volumes, particularly in December, but also created staffing issues at our facilities. At the height of the Omicron surge in December, we had 565 employees out on COVID leave, representing 6.3% of our entire work force. I am pleased to report that currently the percentage of our employee base out with COVID-19 has decreased to 1.2% and patient volume is returning to normalized levels.”

“Throughout the fourth quarter, we continued to successfully manage our liquidity and financial leverage, while we made important investments to differentiate our facilities from those of our competition. At year-end 2021, we had a cash balance of over $134 million and our net debt leverage ratio remained under 3.0 times Adjusted EBITDA(1). Our Days Sales Outstanding (DSOs) at December 31, 2021 was 34.0 days, the lowest in our Company’s history. The improvement in revenue cycle operations and collections has materially contributed to our ability to manage the challenges presented by COVID-19 and to make important investments for our future,” Dr. Berger noted.

“Moving into 2022, the demand for diagnostic imaging remains robust and is growing. Our strong financial position and operating model has presented us with targeted opportunities to expand our business, particularly through the construction of new centers to meet the growing demand and utilization in strategic markets. Currently, we have 15 new sites in various stages of construction and development, with almost half of this expansion occurring within existing health system joint ventures. We believe these sites should be positive contributors to our performance in the second half of 2022 and throughout 2023,” added Dr. Berger.

Dr. Berger concluded, “Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, we completed the acquisitions of Aidence Holding B.V. and Quantib B.V., two Netherlands-based Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) companies focused on creating population health screening tools primarily for lung cancer and prostate cancer, respectively. During 2022, we will continue to develop the technical offerings and commercial expansion of these two businesses, along with that of our DeepHealth’s breast cancer AI screening algorithms. Though we have budgeted losses from these businesses in 2022, we expect that they will be important to the growth and development of our network screening and population health strategies in 2023 and beyond.”

For the fourth quarter of 2021, RadNet reported Revenue of $333.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $54.5 million. Revenue increased $24.6 million (or 8.0%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $3.8 million (or 7.5%) from the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted to remove $2.8 million of provider relief funding under the CARES Act, Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $51.7 million during the fourth quarter, an increase of 2.0% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted Diluted Net Income Attributable to RadNet, Inc. Common Stockholders (Adjusted Net Income(3)) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share (“Adjusted Earnings Per Share”) as compared with $10.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the same period in 2020. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share is primarily the result of an increase in depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash stock compensation expense and the fully diluted share count in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Unadjusted for unusual or one-time items in the quarter, Net Income (Loss) Attributable to RadNet, Inc. Common Shareholders (“Net Income” or “Net Loss”) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $(3.8) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share. This compares to Net Income of $6.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. These per share values are based upon weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 54.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 52.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In addition to the provider relief funding under the CARES Act, affecting Net Income in the fourth quarter of 2021 were certain non-cash expenses or non-recurring items including: $3.6 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense; $29,000 of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; $1.5 million loss on the disposal of certain capital equipment; $7.5 million of non-cash gain from interest rate swaps; $831,000 legal settlement; $1.2 million transaction costs associated with completing the Aidence Holding B.V. and Quantib B.V. acquisitions; $646,000 of amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discount related to our existing credit facilities; and $19.7 million loss from abandoning certain leases related to facility closures.

