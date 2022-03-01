Global battery materials market size estimated to surpass a considerable valuation by 2026

Pune, India, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global battery materials market , which held a valuation of around USD 66.24 billion in 2020, has been witnessing an upward trend in its growth rate in the recent years and this is expected to continue over the forecast period.





Speaking of the overall size and scope, the market is fragmented on the basis of battery type, end user and region. An exhaustive coverage pertaining to the size and growth potential of each segment has been incorporated in the document, thus enabling stakeholders to have a clear view of market dynamics and invest resources towards a profitable outcome. Further, a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape is provided in the document to facilitate effortless decision making.

Burgeoning demand for eco-friendly batteries, favorable government initiatives, rapid urbanization and digitization are the factors playing a crucial role in the augmentation of the global battery materials market.

Segmental Overview: -

Considering battery type, the lithium-based battery segment captures the largest market share and is expected to showcase a robust growth rate through the analysis timeframe, owing to its widespread usage in electric vehicles and other portable devices.

Speaking of the end -user scope, the automotive segment amounts for the highest market share and is expected to garner strong returns during the evaluation period, due to the escalating demand for EVs globally which require battery materials for smooth functioning.

Regional Rundown: -

Geographically, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the major contributors to global battery materials industry growth. Among these, the APAC region has registered the highest returns in 2020 and will likely exhibit a strong growth over the analysis period. This can be ascribed to increasing adoption of battery materials in consumer goods and automotive sector, especially in electric vehicles. Moreover, presence of key players in countries like South Korea, China, and Japan are favoring the business landscape.

Competitive Landscape Summary: -

BASF SE, POSCO Chemical Co., GS Yuasa Corporation, Targray Technology International Inc., CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Umicore N.V., BYD Auto Co., Ltd, Ecoporo BM Co. Ltd., and Nichia Corporation are the top contenders influencing worldwide battery material market trends.

The aforementioned companies are directing continuous efforts towards expanding their business through strategic undertakings like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and R&D investments.

Global Battery Materials Market, by Battery Type (Value, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Lithium-Based Batteries

Lead Acid Batteries

Others

Global Battery Materials Market, by End-User (Value, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Portable Devices

Automotive

Industrial

Global Battery Materials Market, by Region (Value, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

United Kingdom

Norway

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

South Korea

China

Japan

India

Global Battery Materials Market Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

BASF SE

POSCO Chemical Co.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Targray Technology International Inc.

CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Umicore N.V.

BYD Auto Co., Ltd

Ecoporo BM Co. Ltd

Nichia Corporation

Table of Content:

1. Scope, Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Battery Materials Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Battery Materials Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Battery Materials Market

5. Global Battery Materials Market: Segmentation by Battery Type, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Battery Materials Market: By Battery type

5.1.1 Lead Acid Batteries - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 Lithium-Based Batteries - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Battery Materials Market: By End User

5.2.1 Industrial - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Battery Materials Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Battery Materials Market: by Region

7. America Battery Materials Market: An Analysis (2016-2026 -

7.1 America Battery Materials Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), by Value

7.2 Americas Battery Materials Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation by Battery Type (Lead Acid Batteries, Lithium-Based Batteries and Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Industrial, Portable devices and Automotive)

7.5 America Battery Materials Market: Country Analysis

8. Europe Battery Materials Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 Europe Battery Materials Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

8.2 Europe Battery Materials Market - Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation by Battery Type (Lead Acid Batteries, Lithium-Based Batteries and Others)

8.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Industrial, Portable devices and Automotive)

9. Asia Pacific Battery Materials Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Asia Pacific Battery Materials Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Battery Materials Market -Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation by Battery Type (Lead Acid Batteries, Lithium-Based Batteries and Others)

9.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Industrial, Portable devices and Automotive)

10. Global Battery Materials Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Battery Materials Market - By Battery type, 2026

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Battery Materials Market - By End User, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Battery Materials Market - by region, 2026

12. Competitive Landscape





Related Report:

Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The lead acid battery market is slated to record significant gains over the timeframe 2021-2027 due to increasing consumer disposable income, rapid investments toward grid infrastructure, rising preference toward personal mobility, and soaring demand for reliable power supply. The adoption of lead acid batteries in electronics, photovoltaic systems, power stations will also contribute towards market growth. Lead acid batteries are known to be inexpensive, convenient and tend to work for numerous battery power applications. From a regional frame of reference, growing disposable income along with rising consumer preference toward personal mobility will fuel the deployment of lead acid batteries across the Middle East & Africa. Meanwhile, strong demand for reliable power supply for equipment and investments toward grid infrastructure will stimulate the market statistics for these units across Latin America region.

