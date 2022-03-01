Winslow Technology Group Announces Sponsorship with Professional Golfer Stephen Stallings Jr.

WALTHAM, Mass., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winslow Technology Group, an IT solutions and services provider, today announced a sponsorship agreement with Stephen Stallings Jr., a 27-year-old professional golfer from the University of Kentucky. Stephen currently has full time membership on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. He has played in eight PGA Tour events, making the cut in five of eight events and earning $107,809 in the process. In late January, he finished tied for 25th in the PGA Tour’s American Express tournament in La Quinta, CA against a world class field. In February, Stephen finished tied for 12th at the Estrella de Mar Open 2022 in Mazatlan, Mexico on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.



In 2021, the long hitting lefty, originally from Louisville, KY, shot 61 and 63 respectively to “Monday qualify” for the PGA Tour’s 3M Championship and Travelers Championship, setting a new course record in both cases. In all, he has successfully Monday qualified for four PGA Tour events.

Scott Winslow, President of Winslow Technology Group said, “We are delighted to begin a partnership with Stephen Stallings Jr. We love the values that Stephen and his family represent.” Scott added, “Winslow Technology Group has done a great job of identifying new and emerging technologies for our clients over the last 19 years, often before others in the industry. Similarly, we think Stephen is an emerging talent in the professional golf world who will make his mark in the years to come. We are very excited about his potential.”

About Winslow Technology Group

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions, Managed Services, and Cybersecurity Services dedicated to providing exceptional business outcomes for our customers since 2003. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their business by realizing the benefits of data center, cybersecurity, digital workspace, networking, and cloud infrastructure solutions. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 50 companies that operate in a variety of market segments including public sector, finance, healthcare, insurance, education, manufacturing, technology, and more.

