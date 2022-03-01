Closing of sale of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension A/S

Announcement no. 5/2022

Closing of sale of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension A/S

In continuation of company announcement no. 2/2022 of 3 February 2022 regarding the Danish FSA’s approval of Nordic I&P as owner of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension A/S, Alm. Brand is pleased to announce that closing of the sale has taken place today on 1 March 2022.

