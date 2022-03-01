Cerevel Therapeutics Provides Update on Pipeline Progress along with Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Announced positive results from Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial of darigabat in acute anxiety



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 and provided key business updates.

“Cerevel continues to demonstrate that our targeted approach to neuroscience – which is grounded in a deep understanding of neurocircuitry, receptor subtype selectivity and differentiated pharmacology – can deliver hope for patients struggling with neuroscience diseases,” said Tony Coles, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer of Cerevel Therapeutics. “By bringing together the people, the pipeline, and the capital we need – and taking a deliberate and thoughtful method to clinical trial design and execution – Cerevel is changing what is possible in neuroscience.”

Pipeline Highlights

Leveraging its deep understanding of neurocircuitry and receptor subtype selectivity, Cerevel continues to execute on its broad, diverse pipeline of novel neuroscience drug candidates. Below are the latest updates for Cerevel’s lead programs.

Emraclidine (formerly CVL-231): Emraclidine is an M4-selective positive allosteric modulator (PAM) in development as a once-daily medication for schizophrenia without the need for titration.

In June 2021, Cerevel announced positive topline data for its Phase 1b trial of emraclidine in people with schizophrenia. The results of the trial supported the advancement of emraclidine into a comprehensive Phase 2 program in schizophrenia. Cerevel also plans to explore additional indications including dementia-related psychosis.

In January 2022, Cerevel announced the full details of its planned Phase 2 program in schizophrenia: Cerevel will conduct two adequately-powered placebo-controlled Phase 2 trials that will enable the full exploration of the therapeutic dose range of emraclidine. Trials will be initiated by the middle of 2022, with data for both trials expected in the first half of 2024. Each trial will enroll 372 schizophrenia patients with an acute exacerbation of psychotic symptoms and who exhibit baseline Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total scores from 85 to 120. In each trial, patients will be randomized 1:1:1 into one of two emraclidine dose arms or placebo. The first trial will test emraclidine 10 mg QD, emraclidine 30 mg QD, and placebo. The second trial will test emraclidine 15 mg QD, emraclidine 30 mg QD, and placebo. The primary endpoint will be change in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score after six weeks of in-patient treatment. In parallel, Cerevel will be prioritizing nonclinical and clinical safety pharmacology studies. Cerevel also plans to initiate a 52-week open-label safety extension trial to begin development of the patient safety database that will be required for registration.



Darigabat: Darigabat is an α2/3/5-selective GABA A receptor PAM currently under development for anxiety and epilepsy.

In February 2022, Cerevel announced positive topline results for its Phase 1 trial of darigabat in acute anxiety. In healthy volunteers after eight days of treatment, both the 7.5 mg and 25 mg twice-daily doses of darigabat demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement of 3.9 points (p = 0.036) and 4.5 points (p = 0.008), respectively, in the Panic Symptoms List (PSL-IV) total score compared with placebo. The positive control alprazolam 1 mg twice-daily dose demonstrated a 1.6 point (p = 0.286) placebo-adjusted improvement on the PSL-IV total score, in line with expectations for this trial design. Darigabat was generally well-tolerated in this trial, with no serious adverse events (AEs) and no treatment-related discontinuations in the darigabat cohorts. Ninety-seven percent of AEs reported in the two darigabat treatment cohorts were considered mild.

Based on the results of the Phase 1 trial, Cerevel plans to advance development of darigabat in anxiety-related disorders.

Cerevel is also conducting the REALIZE trial, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in focal epilepsy. Data from the REALIZE trial are expected in the second half of 2022.



Tavapadon: Tavapadon is a D1/D5 partial agonist currently in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

All three of Cerevel’s Phase 3 trials in early- and late-stage Parkinson’s disease (TEMPO-1, -2, and -3) as well as the corresponding open-label extension trial (TEMPO-4) are ongoing.

Data readouts from the Phase 3 program are expected beginning in the first half of 2023.

CVL-871: CVL-871 is a D1/D5 partial agonist in development for treatment of dementia-related apathy.

In the second quarter of 2021, Cerevel received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the development of CVL-871 in dementia-related apathy.

Cerevel is conducting a Phase 2a exploratory trial in dementia-related apathy.

Data for this trial are anticipated in the first half of 2023.



In addition to these lead programs, Cerevel is advancing its early clinical pipeline and discovery programs which include:

CVL-354, a selective kappa opioid receptor antagonist (KORA) for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and substance use disorder

Selective M4 agonist program for the treatment of psychosis and related indications

CVL-047, a selective PDE4 inhibitor (PDE4D-sparing) for the treatment of MDD and schizophrenia



Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021, were $618.0 million, compared to $383.6 million as of December 31, 2020. Relative to 2020, the increase in Cerevel’s cash position reflects the receipt of the first payment of approximately $31 million from the tavapadon financing agreements in April 2021, the completion of a $350 million follow-on offering in July 2021 following the announcement of positive Phase 1b data for emraclidine in schizophrenia, and approximately $55 million received from the redemption and exercise of Cerevel’s public warrants.



R&D Expenses: Research and development expense for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 were $47.8 million and $161.9 million, respectively. This compares to $30.1 million and $103.3 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. R&D expense for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, include $2.8 million and $9.2 million of stock-based compensation expense, compared to $0.4 million and $3.2 million for the prior year periods, respectively. Compared to the same periods in the prior year, the increases in R&D expense were primarily attributable to the continued advancement of Cerevel's clinical programs for tavapadon, darigabat and CVL-871; investment in our early discovery efforts; and increased personnel and other infrastructure costs to support continued growth and advancement of the pipeline.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expense for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, were $16.6 million and $58.2 million, respectively. This compares to $11.8 million and $45.8 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. G&A expenses for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, include $3.7 million and $14.7 million of stock-based compensation expense, compared to $0.3 million and $7.3 million, respectively, for the prior year periods. Compared to the same periods in the prior year, the increases in G&A expense were primarily driven by increased public company costs and increased personnel and other costs to support organizational growth. G&A expenses for 2021 included a net one-time expense of $2.5 million associated with the departure of certain executives, of which $1.8 million was related to stock-based compensation. G&A expense for 2020 included approximately $6.3 million of non-recurring expenses related to completion of our go-public transaction and other financing-related costs.



Research and development expense for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 were $47.8 million and $161.9 million, respectively. This compares to $30.1 million and $103.3 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. R&D expense for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, include $2.8 million and $9.2 million of stock-based compensation expense, compared to $0.4 million and $3.2 million for the prior year periods, respectively. Compared to the same periods in the prior year, the increases in R&D expense were primarily attributable to the continued advancement of Cerevel’s clinical programs for tavapadon, darigabat and CVL-871; investment in our early discovery efforts; and increased personnel and other infrastructure costs to support continued growth and advancement of the pipeline. G&A Expenses: General and administrative expense for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, were $16.6 million and $58.2 million, respectively. This compares to $11.8 million and $45.8 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. G&A expenses for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, include $3.7 million and $14.7 million of stock-based compensation expense, compared to $0.3 million and $7.3 million, respectively, for the prior year periods. Compared to the same periods in the prior year, the increases in G&A expense were primarily driven by increased public company costs and increased personnel and other costs to support organizational growth. G&A expenses for 2021 included a net one-time expense of $2.5 million associated with the departure of certain executives, of which $1.8 million was related to stock-based compensation. G&A expense for 2020 included approximately $6.3 million of non-recurring expenses related to completion of our go-public transaction and other financing-related costs.



Financial Outlook

The Company anticipates R&D expenses for 2022 to increase relative to 2021, driven by initiation of the comprehensive Phase 2 program for emraclidine; increased costs associated with advancement of the Phase 3 program for tavapadon; continued investment in darigabat, CVL-871 and early discovery efforts; and higher personnel costs to support the growth and advancement of its pipeline.

Cerevel expects G&A expenses for 2022 to increase relative to 2021 to support the expansion and advancement of its pipeline and initiate pre-commercialization activities.

The Company’s cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are expected to continue to support operations into 2024.



TABLE 1 CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share amounts and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 47,841 $ 30,135 $ 161,855 $ 103,303 General and administrative 16,649 11,761 58,243 45,813 Total operating expenses 64,490 41,896 220,098 149,116 Loss from operations (64,490 ) (41,896 ) (220,098 ) (149,116 ) Interest income, net 119 14 157 224 Other income (expense), net 5,316 8,702 (5,393 ) (3,274 ) Loss before income taxes (59,055 ) (33,180 ) (225,334 ) (152,166 ) Income tax benefit (provision), net — 3 — 24 Net loss $ (59,055 ) $ (33,177 ) $ (225,334 ) $ (152,142 ) Reconciliation of net loss attributable to common stockholders: Net loss $ (59,055 ) $ (33,177 ) $ (225,334 ) $ (152,142 ) Benefit related to the redemption of Series A-1 redeemable convertible preferred stock at less than the carrying value — 3,871 — 3,871 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (59,055 ) $ (29,306 ) $ (225,334 ) $ (148,271 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (2.01 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 147,302,283 109,135,851 136,576,536 73,643,315





TABLE 2 CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands) As of December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,018 $ 383,623 Marketable securities 372,670 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,329 6,937 Total current assets 578,017 390,560 Marketable securities 52,269 — Property and equipment, net 28,449 24,165 Operating lease assets 23,251 24,459 Restricted cash 4,200 4,200 Other long-term assets 2,733 1,889 Total assets $ 688,919 $ 445,273 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,298 $ 4,993 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,803 22,519 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,437 2,036 Total current liabilities 42,538 29,548 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 34,110 30,969 Other long-term liabilities 33,542 236 Total stockholders’ equity 578,729 384,520 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 688,919 $ 445,273



