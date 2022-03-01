Global Graphite Market: China’s Share Reaches 82% - IndexBox

LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report from IndexBox, global natural graphite production rose by 3.5% y/y to 1M tonnes in 2021. China, the world’s leading graphite manufacturer, increased output by 7.6% to 820K tonnes. The country’s share in the global natural graphite market expanded from 79% in 2020 to 82% in 2021.



Among other countries, significant gains in output were recorded in Brazil, Canada, India, North Korea, Mozambique, Russia, Norway, and Ukraine. Brazil's production rose by 7% y/y to 68K tonnes, while production in Russia and Ukraine grew by 8% y/y to 27K tonnes and 6% y/y to 17K tonnes, respectively.

Global Natural Graphite Exports by Country

In 2020, approx. 409K tonnes of graphite (natural) were exported worldwide, with a decrease of -6.1% on the previous year. In value terms, graphite exports fell to $501M.

China was the main exporter of natural graphite globally, with the volume of exports accounting for 238K tonnes, which was near 58% of total supplies in 2020. Madagascar (48K tonnes) took a 12% share of total exports, putting it in second place, followed by Mozambique (5.3%). Brazil (17K tonnes), the Netherlands (17K tonnes), Russia (16K tonnes), Germany (16K tonnes), and the U.S. (6.4K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, China ($328M) remains the largest graphite supplier worldwide, comprising 65% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($27M), with a 5.3% share of the total value. It was followed by Brazil, with a 5.1% share.

Natural Graphite Export Prices by Country

In 2020, the average graphite export price amounted to $1,225 per tonne, picking up by 5.4% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was the U.S. ($3,354 per tonne), while Russia ($162 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. In 2020, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

World’s Leading Natural Graphite Importers

In 2020, the Dominican Republic (259K tonnes) was the major importer of natural graphite, achieving 41% of total purchases. South Korea (47K tonnes) held a 7.4% share of total volume, which put it in second place, followed by Japan (6.8%), India (6.1%), the U.S. (5.9%) and Germany (5.9%). China (26K tonnes), the Netherlands (17K tonnes), Austria (15K tonnes) and Turkey (12K tonnes) held a minor share of total imports.

In value terms, the largest graphite importing markets worldwide were South Korea ($102M), Japan ($66M) and the U.S. ($48M), with a combined 45% share of global purchases. These countries were followed by Germany, India, the Dominican Republic, China, the Netherlands, Austria and Turkey, which together accounted for a further 28%.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Leading Edge Materials Corp., NextSource Materials Inc., Syrah Resources Limited, Talga Group Ltd., Triton Minerals Limited, Alabama Graphite, American Graphite Technologies, Anson Resources, Archer Materials, China Carbon Graphite Group, First Graphene, Focus Graphite, Gratomic, Hexagon Resources, Gratomic, Zentek, Tirupati Carbons & Chemicals, Chotanagpur Graphite Industries, Carbon & Graphite Products, China Carbon Graphite Group

