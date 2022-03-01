Global Butane Gas Cartridges Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring Taeyang, Ultracare Products and Coleman Among Others

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butane Gas Cartridges Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on butane gas cartridges market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the butane gas cartridges market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for butane gas cartridges? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Butane Gas Cartridges market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider butane gas cartridges market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The butane gas cartridges market section of the report gives context. It compares the butane gas cartridges market with other segments of the butane gas cartridges market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, butane gas cartridges indicators comparison.

Major players in the butane gas cartridges market are Taeyang Corp, Ultracare Products, Coleman, Aspire Industries, Marina Corporation, Kampa, Zhejiang Jinyu, Balkan Gasovi, Iwatani Corporation, Gasmate, Do-Well Aerosols, Kovea Co. Ltd, Seo Young Corporation, and Praxair Inc.



The global butane gas cartridges market is expected to grow from $402.67 million in 2020 to $431.99 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $535.97 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The butane gas cartridges market consists of sales of butane gas cartridges by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that contain liquified butane gas mixed with a much smaller amount of Propane. These are manufactured using metal for better storage function and are most commonly used for camping and picnics, sealing poly bags, metalworking, pest control, and fumigation.



The main types of butane gas cartridges are below 220g/unit, 220-250g/unit, and above 250g/unit. Below 220g/unit cartridges are mainly used for portable gas stoves, fogging machines, and butane lanterns, and others. The different applications include medical, stoves, food and beverages, commercial, others and used in various verticals such as pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, chemical and petrochemical companies, food and beverage companies, others.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the butane gas cartridges market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Strategic collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the butane gas cartridges market. Major companies operating in the butane gas cartridges sector are focused on strategic collaborations and partnerships to strengthen their position.



The increase in population density in urban areas across the globe is contributing to the growth of the butane gas cartridges market. Butane gas cartridges are used to store the butane gas or a mixture of butane and propane gas. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is a mixture of butane and propane is used for cooking and higher population density is associated with the higher usage of LPG. For instance, countries in East Asia and the Pacific region saw the highest growth in their urban populations in the historic period.



The countries covered in the butane gas cartridges market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



