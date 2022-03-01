New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coding And Marking Equipment Market By Product Type, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240980/?utm_source=GNW

Barcodes, serialization codes, and expiration dates are all common examples. Product owners need to put marks and codes on their product packaging, cartons, and other materials for a variety of reasons.



Coding and marking equipment in the automotive sector can play a critical role in preventing counterfeit automobile components by properly coding the parts. The Car Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) estimates that counterfeit products cost the automotive sector some USD 12 billion per year.



To combat counterfeiting, automotive manufacturers often use invisible inks to print scannable, anti-counterfeiting barcodes. The advances in the automotive industry’s anti-counterfeiting efforts are likely to drive demand for coding and labeling technology.



Since consumer worries about health and safety have grown, consumers are looking for products with regulatory certificates and traceability marks. Aside from that, the global market for food and beverage coding and marking equipment has seen a succession of technical advances that have increased efficiency and flexibility. To cut waste and production costs, manufacturers are producing printers that recycle any unused ink. They’re also working on technology that requires fewer replacement parts to reduce downtime.



Cosmetics and personal care products are one of the world’s fastest developing industries. Manufacturers are seeking for ways to distinguish their products through inventive packaging to increase brand image in this increasingly competitive industry. Coding and marking technology include inkjet and laser coders that can code high-precision 2D DataMatrix as well as other barcodes at fast rates on a variety of package forms and materials.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19 was first recorded in Wuhan, China in 2019. Shortly it became one of the most hazardous and lethal viruses of the century which caused a significant number of deaths around the world. Moreover, The COVID-19 pandemic also caused a major downfall to businesses around the world. Due to the lockdown imposed by the government of all countries, businesses around the world were demolished. In addition, the diffusion of the COVID-19 pandemic also wreaked havoc on the market for coding and marking equipment.



The overall coding and marking equipment market may have plummeted in the aftermath of the pandemic, but demand for coding and marking equipment from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries spiked in Q1/2020 and Q2/2020, as industry incumbents focused on proper coding and marking medical equipment, such as medical masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.



Market Growth Factors:



Adoption of the latest and cutting-edge technologies



The market is driven by the adoption of modern technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence in businesses. Serialization equipment that is connected to the manufacturing line can alert operators to any faults or when actions are necessary at various points along the line. Data uploaded to a cloud-based system can be displayed on a remote device or the production floor’s primary monitor, assisting operators in determining when any parameters are approaching poor condition, when consumables are running low, or if maintenance is required.



Expansion of packaging and production sector



The rapid expansion of the production and packaging sectors in various nations across the world is driving revenue growth in the global coding and marking equipment market. As a result of the rising usage of creative packaging, particularly adaptable packaging, the packaging business is developing. This is due to shifting local markets and an increasing intermediate population.



Market Restraining Factors:



Disruption among industries where the equipment is being employed



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental influence on economies and businesses in numerous countries due to shutdowns, transportation limitations, and commercial closures. The food and beverage business is one of the most disrupted industries in the world. the complete shutdown of restaurants and food outlets caused a major downfall to the industry. Moreover, the closure of manufacturing units of fast food and junk food units also disrupted the industry. Due to these reasons, the utilization of coding and marking equipment was significantly reduced.



Product Type Outlook



Based on the Product type, the Coding and marking equipment is segregated into Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) Printer, Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) Printer, Piezo Inkjet Printer, Laser Printer, and Others. In 2020, the thermal inkjet (TIJ) printer segment held a promising revenue share of the coding and marking equipment market. Because they can print at high rates and with good quality on anything, TIJ printers can be a low-cost choice for printing. These printers are simple to operate and do not require any prior experience or instruction. Furthermore, because TIJ printers do not require any warm-up or cool-down procedures, they are always ready to use. Plastics, specialty and normal papers, cartons, and metals are commonly printed with TIJ printers.



Vertical Outlook



Based on the Vertical, the Coding and marking equipment market is segmented into Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Cosmetics, and Others. In 2020, the food and beverage segment led the coding and marking equipment market by accounting for the largest revenue share of the market. Food companies that offer their products through internet platforms or through retailers must have food safety accreditation. To combat counterfeiting, food companies are also putting a major emphasis on product differentiation and trademark protection.



Regional Outlook



Based on the Region, the Coding and marking equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America dominated the coding and marking equipment market by holding the largest revenue share of the market. In North America, the pharmaceutical and healthcare business is considered mature, with numerous industry incumbents investing heavily in research and development to produce new products and treatments. The United States is well-known for the strict rules it has enacted to oversee its food, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries in order to prevent the sale of counterfeit goods.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Hitachi, Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Coding and Marking Equipment Market. Companies such as ProMach, Inc., Markem-Imaje and Domino Printing Sciences PLC are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hitachi, Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Matthews International Corporation, ProMach, Inc., HSA Systems ApS, Koenig & Bauer Coding GmbH (Koenig & Bauer AG), Leibinger Group, Markem-Imaje (Dover Corporation), Domino Printing Sciences PLC (Brother Industries), and REA Elektronik GmbH.



Recent strategies deployed in Coding and Marking Equipment Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jul-2021: Domino teamed up with P&G, an American multinational consumer goods corporation. Following the collaboration, the two companies would together design a tactile-coded bottle design for visually impaired consumers. With the help of this latest tactile solution, visually impaired consumers can effortlessly differentiate personal care products throughout utilization.



Apr-2020: Leibinger partnered with IIMAK, innovates and manufactures Thermal Transfer Ribbons, Direct Thermal Films & Industrial & Digital Inkjet Inks. Following the partnership, the IIMAK became a distributor of the complete range of Leibinger’s JET continuous inkjet printers. Moreover, IIMAK may modify the coding system to meet unique demands, from entry-level to specialty applications, using a variety of models and features. The JET series includes a user-friendly interface with a color touch display and Windows-based operating system and is known for its ease of installation and operation.



Jan-2020: Koenig & Bauer Coding formed a partnership with DKSH partners in the Asia Pacific. Through this partnership, the advanced systems and products offerings of Koenig & Bauer Coding would help the DKSH partners to provide more unique solutions to its large customer base in the market.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Oct-2020: Markem-Imaje took over Solaris Laser, a world-leading manufacturer of industrial Fiber and CO2 laser coding, marking, and engraving systems. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its laster technology offerings and further bolster its leadership in identification and traceability equipment.



Sep-2020: ProMach took over Panther Industries. Following the acquisition, the company aimed to further enhance its labeling and coding business. The acquisition would enable the ProMach an extremely exhaustive print and apply capability to customers across North America.



Aug-2020: Domino took over Lake Image Systems, Manufacturer of the camera and scanner-based integrity verification equipment for the printing, mailing, and plastic card processing. Following the acquisition, the company aimed to expand its offerings in coding and marking hardware and software and improve its ability to provide superior performance, integrated coding solutions. Moreover, the company would leverage the Lake Image Systems potential in the inspection solutions market and expertise in camera-based print quality and variable data verification solutions which would allow its customers to drive up production efficiency, bring down manufacturing waste and grow smart, sustainable manufacturing operations.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2021: Koenig & Bauer Coding introduced the iCON 3 marking laser in the entry-level class. Through this launch, the company aimed to provide users with an affordable option for inkjet printing. Moreover, the new solution offers the benefits of laser technology: laser marking works cleanly and there are no solvent emissions. The iCON can significantly decrease operating costs by eliminating consumables.



May-2021: Domino Printing Sciences introduced the latest Cx350i, an advanced piezo inkjet (PIJ) printer set to eliminate the worry and stress involved in outer Case Coding and provide manufacturers a real option to the higher costs and material waste of labeling. The Cx350i is a low-cost printing solution for high-quality, GS1-compliant machine-readable codes on cases, trays, and other secondary packaging types that is reliable, low-maintenance, and optimized for low-cost printing of high-quality, GS1-compliant machine-readable codes onto cases, trays, and other secondary packaging types.



May-2021: Markem-Imaje unveiled New High Resin Thermal Transfer Coding Printhead. The SmartDate Xtreme Plus printhead’s revolutionary design utilizes high resin ribbons to create crisp, high resin codes at up to 600 mm/s (2 ft/s), about twice the speed of the next fastest coder on the market.



Oct-2020: Markem-Imaje rolled out the 9330 coder, a cost-efficient inkjet printer for small to medium-sized enterprises. Moreover, the new printer is particularly developed to full the requirements of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for high quality, yet cost-effective and hassle-free, product coding. In addition to providing our customers with a reliable black coding solution, the 9330 also offers a distinctive yellow micro-pigmented ink option.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) Printer



• Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) Printer



• Laser Printer



• Piezo Inkjet Printer, and



• Others



By Vertical



• Food & Beverage



• Pharmaceutical



• Construction



• Cosmetics, and



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Hitachi, Ltd.



• Danaher Corporation



• Matthews International Corporation



• ProMach, Inc.



• HSA Systems ApS



• Koenig & Bauer Coding GmbH (Koenig & Bauer AG)



• Leibinger Group



• Markem-Imaje (Dover Corporation)



• Domino Printing Sciences PLC (Brother Industries)



• REA Elektronik GmbH



