Global Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type; Modality; End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market is expected to grow from US$ 608.97 million in 2021 to US$ 1,012.37 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.



Key factors such as the high prevalence of coronary artery diseases coupled with the increasing focus of numerous countries on building robust healthcare infrastructure will contribute to the expansion of the intravascular ultrasound devices market. However, product recalls and dearth of trained technicians restrains the market growth.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices has increased. According to the American College of Cardiology (ACC), around 40% of the COVID-19 recovered patients develop cardiovascular conditions. North America and Asia Pacific regions are the major contributors to the market growth, owing to a few factors such as the rise in the need of IVUS procedures during PCI procedures and increase in the adoption of IVUS systems in hospitals and diagnostic centers.



Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) is a diagnostic method performed to get a real-time view of the inside of a coronary artery. IVUS is a catheter-based medical imaging methodology that provides medical professionals to check the level of stenosis, which is the degree of thickening or narrowing of an artery. This procedure delivers a visual image of the lumen or the inside of the artery, and the atheroma, which is the membrane or the cholesterol-loaded white blood cells, that is hidden inside the artery wall. Physicians usually image the lining of an artery using IVUS in preparation for or during an arthrectomy or angioplasty. IVUS is additionally used to view the results of the procedure and in the placement of stents. Intravascular ultrasound devices are equipped with medical imaging technologies. They use ultrasound transducers on the catheter tip to carry imaging of the interior of blood vessels. The utilization of intravascular ultrasound devices in various applications will bring immense growth prospects for the market players.



The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases eventually boosts the growth of the intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South And Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Rise in Cardiovascular Diseases

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Product Recalls and Dearth of Trained Technicians

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing R&D Along with Improving Healthcare Infrastructure

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Product Approvals and Launches

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Analysis By Modality

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Device Market Share by Application 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Virtual Histology IVUS

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Virtual Histology IVUS Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 iMap IVUS

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 iMap IVUS Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Integrated Backscatter IVUS

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Integrated Backscatter IVUS Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Analysis By Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Device Market Share by Product 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Equipment

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Accessories

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Accessories Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4.2.1 Catheters

8.4.2.1.1 Overview

8.4.2.1.2 Catheters Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4.2.2 Guidewires

8.4.2.2.1 Overview

8.4.2.2.2 Guidewires Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4.2.3 Others

8.4.2.3.1 Overview

8.4.2.3.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Analysis By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Device Market Share by End User 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Hospitals and Clinics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Diagnostic Centers

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Diagnostics Centers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Academic and Research Centers

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Academic and Research Centers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies in the Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 GE Healthcare

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Siemens AG

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Infraredx, Inc

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Terumo Corporation

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Axle International

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Financial Overview

13.7.4 Products and Services

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Conavi Medical Inc

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Canon Medical Systems

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Abbott

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

13.11 ACIST Medical System

13.11.1 Key Facts

13.11.2 Business Description

13.11.3 Products and Services

13.11.4 Financial Overview

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfuszx

