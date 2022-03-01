Kronos Bio Announces Participation in Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer and other serious diseases, today announced participation in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference, a virtual event taking place March 7-9, 2022.



Kronos Bio President and Chief Executive Officer Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., will participate in the “Novel Oncology Targets” panel discussion on Monday, March 7, at 12:50 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the panel will be available on the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for 30 days following the event.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is an integrated discovery through late-stage clinical development biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing therapies that target the dysregulated transcription that causes cancer and other serious diseases. Kronos Bio’s lead investigational compound is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in clinical development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in combination with intensive chemotherapy. The company is also developing KB-0742, an orally administered inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), in Phase 1/2 clinical development for the treatment of MYC-amplified or overexpressing solid tumors.



Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.



