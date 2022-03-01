Irwin Naturals Announces Intention to File Draft Registration Statement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNW / – Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) (FRA: 97X) (“Irwin” or the “Company”), has announced its intent to submit a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, relating to a proposed primary, initial public offering (“IPO”) of its common shares in the United States. The number of common shares to be offered, the use of proceeds, and the price range for the proposed IPO have not yet been determined. The IPO is subject to market and other conditions, including the effectiveness of the Registration Statement.



This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

