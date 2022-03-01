GURU Organic Energy to Report First Quarter 2022 Results and to Host Virtual Annual Meeting

English French

MONTREAL, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, will report its financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2022, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, before markets open.



Management will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a Q&A period open exclusively to financial analysts who are invited to participate by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties are invited to participate in the call on a listen-only basis and are encouraged to do so via live audio webcast, which will be available on GURU's website.

First quarter 2022 conference call details:

Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6w9a58ai

Via telephone: 833-678-0822 (North America) or 602-563-8278 (International). Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

Participants will need to provide the following Conference ID Number: 8093839

A webcast replay will be available on GURU’s website until March 15, 2023.



GURU's annual general meeting of shareholders will also be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The meeting will be held virtually due to restrictions imposed in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders are invited to consult the 2022 management proxy circular and other proxy-related materials, available on GURU’s website at https://investors.guruenergy.com/en/ir-corner and on SEDAR under the Company's profile. Regardless of whether or not shareholders are able to attend the meeting virtually, they are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting.

Virtual annual general meeting details:

Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Via webcast at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1249 and password: guru2022 (case sensitive)

(case sensitive) Shareholders are encouraged to log in at least 15 minutes before the start time of the meeting.



About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

