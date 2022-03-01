Ikena Oncology to Participate in Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

BOSTON, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA), a targeted oncology company navigating new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that management will be participating in the Targeted Oncology Panel at the Cowen & Co 42nd Annual Health Care Conference, taking place March 7-9, 2022. The Company will also be holding investor meetings at the conference.



Details on the panel can be found below:

Mark Manfredi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer

Date: March 8, 2022

Time: 9:10 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: Targeted Oncology Panel

The webcast link will stream the live panel and will be archived for 30 days following the end of the conference, accessible above. The presentation webcast can also be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.ikenaoncology.com.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology is focused on developing novel therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. The Company’s lead targeted oncology program, IK-930, is a TEAD inhibitor addressing the Hippo signaling pathway, a known tumor suppressor pathway that also drives resistance to multiple targeted therapies. Additional programs include an ERK5 inhibitor program targeting the RAS signaling pathway and programs targeting the tumor microenvironment and immune signals, two of which are being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, including IK-175, an aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment. Ikena’s pipeline is built on addressing genetically defined or biomarker-driven cancers and developing therapies that can serve specific patient populations in need of new therapeutic options. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

