Eloro Resources Intersects 171.57 g Ag eq/t (12.04 g Ag/t, 0.29% Zn, 0.22% Pb and 0.22% Sn) over 373.40m in Southern Part of Santa Barbara Target at Iska Iska Silver-Tin Polymetallic Project, Potosi Department, Bolivia

TORONTO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from an additional diamond drill hole from its on-going drilling program at the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department, southern Bolivia. Hole DSBU-03, an underground hole drilled due west from the Santa Barbara adit at -50 degrees, has discovered major new depth extensions of the already large Santa Barbara mineralized zones.

The Company has completed 45,779m in 81 drill holes, including three holes in progress as shown in Figure 1. Table 1 lists significant assay results. Prices used for calculating Ag equivalent grades are as outlined in Eloro’s February 1, 2022, press release. Table 2 summarizes drill holes with assays pending. Highlights are as follows:

Underground Metallurgical Hole, Santa Barbara Mineral Resource Target Area

Underground hole DSBU-03, collared in the Santa Barbara adit and drilled at an azimuth of 270 degrees at -50 degrees dip, intersected significant mineralization including substantial tin suggesting proximity to a major intrusive source (Figures 1, 2 and 3 and Table 1):

171.57 g Ag eq/t (12.04 g Ag/t, 0.29% Zn, 0.22% Pb and 0.22% Sn) over 373.40m from 0.00m to 373.40m Including higher-grade sections of 401.81 g Ag eq/t (31.46 g Ag/t, 0.19 %Pb and 0.61 %Sn) over 28.58m from 192.72m to 221.30m and 261.83 g Ag eq/t (4.91 g Ag/t and 0.43% Sn) over 95.16m from 272.27m to 367.41m.

was encountered from 418.80m to 479.30m. This drill hole intersected the northern tip of an extensive 3D inverse magnetic susceptibility anomaly that extends from the Santa Barbara area southeastwards beneath Porco as shown in Figure 3. The southern part of this anomaly in the Porco area may reflect a deeper porphyry Sn intrusion and will be drill tested shortly.

Tom Larsen, CEO of Eloro, commented: “This new underground hole is the longest and highest-grade intersection obtained thus far in our diamond drill program and further highlights the major potential of the Santa Barbara target area to host significant higher-grade mineral resources, especially with tin. In order to more aggressively drill this major new extension of the Santa Barbara deposit, a third surface diamond drill is being brought onto site bringing the total operating drills to four (3 surface and 1 underground).



Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., Eloro’s Executive Vice President Exploration, added: “The 3D inverse magnetic susceptibility model is proving to be an important indicator for targeting areas of potential tin mineralization at depth. Work by Dr. Arce and his geological team indicates that in deeper levels tin occurs as cassiterite associated with pyrrhotite which is magnetic. Tin at higher levels is associated with silver, which likely has been remobilized, and generally occurs with pyrite that is non-magnetic.” “In addition to the outstanding drill results, work is moving forward on the metallurgical testing with Blue Coast Research Ltd. We are also working closely with Micon International Limited to develop appropriate parameters for the mineral resource estimation. The bore hole induced polarization program is continuing with additional holes being surveyed to expand our coverage and determine the continuity of mineralization between drill holes. The GeologicAI scanner is expected to be on site and fully operational by the end of March.”

Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo., General Manager of Eloro’s Bolivian subsidiary Minera Tupiza S.R.L. (“Minera Tupiza”), further commented: “At Iska Iska we are rapidly defining a massive porphyry-epithermal silver-tin polymetallic mineralized system. The grade and extent of tin mineralization increases considerably with depth which is typical of the deeper parts of tin porphyries in Bolivia. Superimposed on this extensive tin porphyry system is a higher-level silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized system that is principally hosted in the major breccia pipes and intensely fractured dacitic domes surrounding these breccia pipes.”

“The entire package has been subjected to later deformation and remobilization which has substantially altered many of the primary relationships. The southern area of Santa Barbara where we already have two impressive holes with 300m+ long intersections and southeast to the Porco area appears to be the potential centre of the porphyry-epithermal system. We are now on our 81st hole and all holes reported to date have multiple reportable intersections, which is remarkable. The system remains open along strike to the northwest and to the southeast. Geological mapping and diamond drilling suggest that the potential strike length of the entire system may be as much as 4km, the width up to 2km, with a depth extent of 1km or more.”

Table 1: Significant Results, Diamond Drilling, Santa Barbara Resource Definition Target Area as at March 1, 2022.

SANTA BARBARA RESOURCE DEFINITION TARGET ZONE UNDERGROUND DRILL HOLE Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DSBU-03 0.00 373.38 373.40 12.04 0.06 0.29 0.22 0.03 0.22 0.003 0.007 171.57 Incl. 192.72 221.3 28.58 31.46 0.05 0.01 0.19 0.02 0.61 0.003 0.005 401.81 Incl. 272.27 367.41 95.16 4.91 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.43 0.001 0.005 261.83 391.22 395.83 4.61 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.16 0.001 0.005 98.99 418.80 479.3 60.50 1.79 0.05 0.02 0.06 0.09 0.28 0.083 0.005 197.61 493.11 494.61 1.50 3.00 0.45 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.15 0.001 0.005 129.35 514.30 515.72 1.42 8.00 0.21 0.01 0.10 0.07 0.11 0.034 0.005 110.16 520.24 524.76 4.53 3.67 0.02 0.00 0.01 0.11 0.09 0.027 0.005 79.57 547.40 560.85 13.45 4.57 0.10 0.01 0.03 0.12 0.05 0.045 0.005 69.80 578.90 581.83 2.93 1.50 0.26 0.01 0.00 0.08 0.03 0.001 0.005 54.94 599.90 601.45 1.55 3.00 0.78 0.01 0.02 0.10 0.09 0.029 0.005 139.37 614.97 617.97 3.00 1.97 0.04 0.01 0.02 0.51 0.07 0.009 0.005 115.65 625.41 631.41 6.00 1.00 0.04 0.01 0.03 0.40 0.00 0.001 0.005 61.52

Note: True width of the mineralization is not known at the present time, but based on the current understanding of the relationship between drill orientation/inclination and the mineralization within the breccia pipes and the host rocks such as sandstones and dacites, it is estimated that true width ranges between 70% and 90% of the down hole interval length but this will be confirmed by further drilling and geological modelling.

Chemical symbols: Ag= silver, Au = gold, Zn = zinc, Pb = lead, Cu = copper, Sn = tin, Bi = bismuth, Cd = cadmium and g Ag eq/t = grams silver equivalent per tonne. Quantities are given in percent (%) for Zn, Pb Cu, Sn, Bi and Cd and in grams per tonne (g/t) for Ag, Au and Ag eq.

Metal prices and conversion factors used for calculation of g Ag eq/t (grams Ag per grams x metal ratio) are as follows (Prices updated as of February 1, 2022, to more accurately reflect current metal prices):

Element Price $US (per kg) Ratio to Ag Ag $722.56 1.0000 Sn $42.56 0.0589 Zn $3.30 0.0046 Pb $2.33 0.0032 Au $57,604.00 79.7221 Cu $9.68 0.0134 Bi $12.76 0.0177 Cd $5.50 0.0076

In calculating the intersections reported in this press release a sample cutoff of 30 g Ag eq/t was used with generally a maximum dilution of 3 continuous samples below cutoff included within a mineralized section unless more dilution is justified geologically.

The equivalent grade calculations are based on the stated metal prices and are provided for comparative purposes only, due to the polymetallic nature of the deposit. Metallurgical tests are in progress by Blue Coast Ltd. to establish levels of recovery for each element reported but currently the potential recovery for each element has not yet been established. While there is no assurance that all or any of the reported concentrations of metals will be recoverable, Bolivia has a long history of successfully mining and processing similar polymetallic deposits which is well documented in the landmark volume “Yacimientos Metaliferos de Bolivia” by Dr. Osvaldo R. Arce Burgoa, P.Geo.

Table 2: Summary of Diamond Drill Holes Completed with Assays Pending and Drill Holes in Progress at Iska Iska from March 1, 2022 press release.

Hole No. Type Collar Easting Collar Northing Elev Azimuth Angle Hole Length m Surface Drilling Northwest Extension Santa Barbara DSB-14 S 205283.0 7656587.2 4175.0 225 -65 968.5 DSB-16 S 204973.1 7657053.8 4165.0 225 -65 862.0 DSB-17 S 7656765.4 205131.3 4173.0 225 -40 841.0 DSB-18 S 7656676.3 205207.1 4175.0 225 -40 890.4 DSB-19 S 7656676.3 205207.1 4175.0 225 -65 803.3 DSB-22 S 7657208.4 204799.4 4145.0 225 -40 258.4 DSB-23 S 205341.0 7656535.0 4177.0 225 -40 661.3 DSB-24 S 205341.0 7656535.0 4177.0 225 -65 343.4 DSB-25 S 205283.0 7656587.2 4175.0 225 -40 615.3 DSB-26 S 205044.5 7656982.6 4150.0 225 -40 815.4 DSB-27 S 205044.5 7656982.6 4150.0 225 -65 800.4 Subtotal 7859.4 Underground Drilling Santa Barbara Adit DSBU-4 UG 205285.2 7656074.8 4165.0 180 -20 570.0 DSBU-5 UG 205285.2 7656074.8 4165.0 0 -40 491.7 DSBU-6 UG 205285.2 7656074.8 4165.0 0 -65 253.5 DSBU-7 UG 205284.5 7656080.0 4167.1 235 -50 800.9 Subtotal 2116.1 DSBU-8 UG 205284.5 7656080.0 4167.1 200 -50 In progress Underground Metallurgical Drill Holes Santa Barbara METSBU-01 UG 205285.2 7656074.8 4165.0 10 -35 351.0 Subtotal 351.0 Surface Drilling South Extension Santa Barbara DSBS-01 S 205300.0 7655563.0 4204.0 30° -30 700.8 Subtotal 700.8 DSBS-02 S 205300.0 7655563.0 4204.0 0° -45 In progress Porco Target Area – Surface Drill Program DPC-04 S 205457.2 7655110.9 4175.0 0 -60 371.4 DPC-05 S 205457.2 7655110.9 4175.0 90 -60 407.5 DPC-06 S 205457.2 7655110.9 4175.0 243 -60 716.4 DPC-08 S 205456.2 7655113.4 4175.9 243 -60 800.4 Subtotal 2295.7 DPC-07 S 205090.0 7655343.7 4310.0 235 -65 In progress TOTAL 13,323

S = Surface UG=Underground; collar coordinates in metres; azimuth and dip in degrees. Total drilling completed since the start of the program on September 13, 2020 to December 17, 2021 is 40,468 m in 73 holes (26 underground holes and 47 surface holes). From re-start of drilling on January 17, 2022, an additional 5,311m has been completed bringing the overall total to 45,779m in 81 drill holes (27 underground drill holes and 54 surface drill holes) including 3 holes in progress.

Figure 1: Geology of the Iska Iska Caldera Complex showing locations of Major Breccia Pipe targets, the Santa Barbara Resource Definition Target Zone and diamond drill holes completed and planned.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c76d310b-6996-445f-b60c-372aef74d01f

Figure 2: Preliminary W-E Geological Cross Section with Drill Hole DSBU-03 (looking north)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abe4a4b7-49af-4c5f-b33e-951ce8e2f5fd

Figure 3: 3D Inverse Magnetic Susceptibility Model Showing How Hole DSBU-03 Intersected the Northern tip of this Massive Anomaly that extends to the Southeast from the Santa Barbara area to beneath the Porco area.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/389e27fe-e2aa-4157-bb36-ea1723bfed63

Qualified Person

Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P. Geo., General Manager of Minera Tupiza, and a Qualified Person in the context of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., Executive Vice President Exploration Eloro, and who has more than 45 years of worldwide mining exploration experience including extensive work in South America, manages the overall technical program working closely with Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo., Manager of Minera Tupiza. Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor to Eloro and Independent Technical Advisor, Mr. Charley Murahwi P. Geo., FAusIMM of Micon International Limited are regularly consulted on technical aspects of the project.

The magnetic survey was carried out by MES Geophysics using a GEM Systems GSM-19W Overhauser magnetometer. Dr. Chris Hale, P.Geo. and Mr. John Gilliatt, P.Geo. of Intelligent Exploration provided the survey design, preparation of the maps and interpretation from data processed and quality reviewed by Rob McKeown, P. Geo. of MES Geophysics. Messrs. Hale, Gilliatt and McKeown are Qualified Persons as defined under NI 43-101 Mr. Joe Mihelcic, P.Eng., P.Geo., a QP under NI 43-101, of Clearview Geophysics completed the 3D magnetic inversion model in consultation with Dr. Chris Hale, P.Geo. and Mr. John Gilliatt, P.Geo. of Intelligent Exploration.

Eloro is utilizing both ALS and AHK for drill core analysis, both of whom are major international accredited laboratories. Drill samples sent to ALS are prepared in both ALS Bolivia Ltda’s preparation facility in Oruro, Bolivia and the preparation facility operated by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the main ALS Global laboratory in Lima for analysis. More recently Eloro has had ALS send pulps to their laboratory at Galway in Ireland. Eloro employs an industry standard QA/QC program with standards, blanks and duplicates inserted into each batch of samples analyzed with selected check samples sent to a separate accredited laboratory.

Drill core samples sent to AHK Laboratories are prepared in a preparation facility installed and managed by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the AHK laboratory in Lima, Peru. Au and Sn analysis on these samples is done by ALS Bolivia Ltda in Lima. Check samples between ALS and AHK are regularly done as a QA/QC check. AHK is following the same analytical protocols used as with ALS and with the same QA/QC protocols. Turnaround time continues to improve and it is hoped that most of the sample backlog will be cleared in the next 4-6 weeks.

About Iska Iska

Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project is a road accessible, royalty-free property, wholly controlled by the Title Holder, Empresa Minera Villegas S.R.L. and is located 48 km north of Tupiza city, in the Sud Chichas Province of the Department of Potosi in southern Bolivia. Eloro has an option to earn a 99% interest in Iska Iska.

Iska Iska is a major silver-tin polymetallic porphyry-epithermal complex associated with a Miocene possibly collapsed/resurgent caldera, emplaced on Ordovician age rocks with major breccia pipes, dacitic domes and hydrothermal breccias. The caldera is 1.6km by 1.8km in dimension with a vertical extent of at least 1km. Mineralization age is similar to Cerro Rico de Potosí and other major deposits such as San Vicente, Chorolque, Tasna and Tatasi located in the same geological trend.

Eloro began underground diamond drilling from the Huayra Kasa underground workings at Iska Iska on September 13, 2020. On November 18, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of a significant breccia pipe with extensive silver polymetallic mineralization just east of the Huayra Kasa underground workings and a high-grade gold-bismuth zone in the underground workings. On November 24, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of the SBBP approximately 150m southwest of the Huayra Kasa underground workings.

Subsequently, on January 26, 2021, Eloro announced significant results from the first drilling at the SBBP including the discovery hole DHK-15 which returned 129.60 g Ag eq/t over 257.5m (29.53g Ag/t, 0.078g Au/t, 1.45%Zn, 0.59%Pb, 0.080%Cu, 0.056%Sn, 0.0022%In and 0.0064% Bi from 0.0m to 257.5m. Subsequent drilling has confirmed significant values of Ag-Sn polymetallic mineralization in the SBBP and the adjacent CBP. A substantive mineralized envelope which is open along strike and down-dip extends around both major breccia pipes. Continuous channel sampling of the Santa Barbara Adit located to the east of SBBP returned 442 g Ag eq/t (164.96 g Ag/t, 0.46%Sn, 3.46% Pb and 0.14% Cu) over 166m including 1,092 g Ag eq/t (446 g Ag/t, 9.03% Pb and 1.16% Sn) over 56.19m. The west end of the adit intersects the end of the SBBP.

Since the initial discovery hole, Eloro has released a number of significant drill results in the SBBP and the surrounding mineralized envelope which along with geophysical data has defined a target zone 1400m along strike, 500m wide and that extends to a depth of 600m. This zone is open along strike to the northwest and southeast as well as to the southwest. The Company’s nearer term objective is to outline a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource within this large target area. This work is advancing well with the mineral resource targeted to be completed in Q2 2022. Exploration drilling is also planned on other major targets in the Iska Iska Caldera Complex including the Porco and Mina 2 areas.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 99% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. Eloro commissioned a NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited and is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick’s Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver’s La Arena Gold Mine. La Victoria consists of eight mining concessions and eight mining claims encompassing approximately 89 square kilometres. La Victoria has good infrastructure with access to road, water and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,150 m to 4,400 m above sea level.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company’s plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

