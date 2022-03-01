Aadi Bioscience to Participate in Panel Discussion on Tumor-Agnostic Development at Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (“Aadi”) (Nasdaq:AADI), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced that Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President, Neil Desai, Ph.D., will participate in a panel discussion on Tumor-Agnostic Development and one-on-one investor meetings at Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference, to be held virtually March 7-9, 2022.



Panel Details

Topic: Tumor-Agnostic Development

Date: Tuesday, March 8th, 2022

Time: 12:50 PM EST

Webcast Link: Click Here



A replay of the panel discussion will also be available for 30 days on Aadi’s website within the News/Events & Presentations section.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers. Aadi’s primary goal is to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations where other mTOR inhibitors have not or cannot be effectively exploited due to problems of pharmacology, effective drug delivery, safety, or effective targeting to the disease site. In November 2021, Aadi received FDA approval for FYARRO™ for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa), and in February 2022 Aadi announced the commercial launch of FYARRO in this indication. FYARRO is an mTOR inhibitor bound to human albumin that has demonstrated significantly higher tumor accumulation, greater mTOR target suppression, and increased tumor growth inhibition over other mTOR inhibitors in preclinical models.

Based on data from the AMPECT trial with FYARRO and following discussions with the FDA about other emerging data with FYARRO, Aadi has initiated PRECISION-1, a tumor-agnostic registrational trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. Aadi also has ongoing studies to evaluate dosing of FYARRO in combination regimens. More information on Aadi’s development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com.

