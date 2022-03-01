Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 February 2022 £43.06m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 February 2022 £43.06m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 50,402,145

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 February 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 85.43p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 84.89p

Ordinary share price 72.75p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.84%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 28/02/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 10.27%

2 Hargreaves Services Plc 10.09%

3 Volex Plc 9.98%

4 Cash and other net current assets 8.41%

5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.92%

6 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.80%

7 DigitalBox plc 7.39%

8 Centaur Media Plc 6.54%

9 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.28%

10 Adept Technology Group Plc 5.16%

11 National World Plc 4.97%

12 Synectics Plc 4.91%

13 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.79%

14 Venture Life Group Plc 1.98%

15 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.23%

16 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.40%

Other 2.88%