|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 February 2022
|£43.06m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 February 2022
|£43.06m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|50,402,145
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 February 2022 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|85.43p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|84.89p
|Ordinary share price
|72.75p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(14.84%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 28/02/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|10.27%
|2
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|10.09%
|3
|Volex Plc
|9.98%
|4
|Cash and other net current assets
|8.41%
|5
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|7.92%
|6
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|7.80%
|7
|DigitalBox plc
|7.39%
|8
|Centaur Media Plc
|6.54%
|9
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|6.28%
|10
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|5.16%
|11
|National World Plc
|4.97%
|12
|Synectics Plc
|4.91%
|13
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.79%
|14
|Venture Life Group Plc
|1.98%
|15
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.23%
|16
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.40%
|Other
|2.88%
|Total
|100.00%