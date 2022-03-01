DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

 

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 February 2022£43.06m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 February 2022£43.06m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):50,402,145
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 February 2022 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*85.43p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*84.89p
  
Ordinary share price 72.75p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(14.84%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 28/02/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)10.27%
2Hargreaves Services Plc 10.09%
3Volex Plc9.98%
4Cash and other net current assets8.41%
5Flowtech Fluidpower Plc7.92%
6Ramsdens Holdings Plc7.80%
7DigitalBox plc7.39%
8Centaur Media Plc6.54%
9Fireangel Safety Technology Plc6.28%
10Adept Technology Group Plc 5.16%
11National World Plc4.97%
12Synectics Plc4.91%
13Tactus Holdings Limited3.79%
14Venture Life Group Plc1.98%
15Norman Broadbent Plc1.23%
16Real Good Food Company Plc0.40%
 Other2.88%
 Total100.00%