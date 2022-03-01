The Worldwide Substrate-Like PCB Industry is Expected to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2028

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Substrate-Like PCB Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Line/Space, Inspection Technologies, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The substrate-like PCB market is projected to reach US$ 4,718.6 million by 2028 from US$ 1,494.9 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2028.



The substrate-like PCB market is growing with the increasing acceptance of these components among OEMs, smart consumer electronics, and wearable devices. The market for these PCBs is also growing due to the demand for effective connectivity solutions and the growing trend of miniaturization. The current market is primarily reliant on the demand and sales of high-end smartphones.

According to industry analysts, there is a growing emphasis on shrinking electronic packaging to minimize their power consumption and improve functionality. All of the miniaturized components must be organized in a small space, which is impossible with traditional printed circuit boards (PCBs). This constraint is driving the demand for substrate-like PCBs. The increasing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, smart bands, fitness bands, and wearables, is driving the global substrate-like PCB market. The rising uptake of substrate-like PCB by various smartphone manufacturers, such as Apple and Samsung, and investment for product development by key players are supporting the growth of this market.



Upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and other manufacturing majors had to discontinue the production of substrate-like PCBs in February 2020 and March 2020. This disturbed the demand-supply balance and influenced the prices worldwide. European countries represent huge market opportunities for the adoption of substrate-like PCBs due to the high purchasing power of individual customers, and the surge in the development and commercialization of advanced technologies such as 5G and IoTs. However, upon the outbreak of COVID-19, the manufacturing of PCB devices has seen a sharp decline in European countries, and the automotive and other industries were under stress till Mid-2021. In addition, disruptions in raw material and electronic component supply from China will further aggravate the manufacturing distress worldwide. All these factors are expected to have a direct impact on a substrate like PCB market growth in European countries, as well as in the world.



The substrate-like PCB market is segmented on the basis of line/space, inspection technologies, application, and geography. Based on line/space, the market is segmented as 25/25 and 30/30 m, and less than 25/25 m. In 2021, the 25/25 and 30/30 m segment led the substrate-like PCB market with a larger share. Based on inspection technology, the market is segmented as automated optical inspection, direct imaging, automated optical shaping. In 2021, the automated optical inspection segment led the substrate-like PCB market and accounted for the largest share. Based on application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, medical, industrial, military, and others. In 2021, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the substrate-like PCB market. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, APAC accounted for a significant share of the global market.



The key players operating in the global substrate-like PCB market and profiled in the market study include AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft; Compeq Co., Ltd.; DAEDUCK ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.; IBIDEN; KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP; Korea Circuit; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; TTM Technologies Inc.; Unimicron; and Zhen Ding Tech. Group Technology Holding Limited.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global substrate-like PCB market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global plastic to fuel market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Substrate-like PCB Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 ROW

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Substrate-like PCB Market Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Surge in Demand for Substrates-like PCB in Consumer Electronics and Automotive Industry

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Miniaturization and Modularization in Consumer Electronics Industry

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of 5G Technology by Smartphone Manufacturers

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Adoption of Substrate-like PCB in Medical and Industrial Equipment

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Substrate-like PCB Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Substrate-like PCB Market Overview

6.2 Substrate-like PCB Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Substrate-Like PCB Market Analysis - By Line/Space

7.1 Overview

7.2 Substrate-Like PCB Market Revenue Breakdown, By Line/Space, 2020 and 2028

7.3/25 and 30/30 m

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2/25 and 30/30 m: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Less than 25/25 m

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Less than 25/25 m: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Substrate-Like PCB Market Analysis - By Inspection Technologies

8.1 Overview

8.2 Substrate-Like PCB Market Breakdown, By Inspection Technologies, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Automated Optical Inspection

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Automated Optical Inspection: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Direct Imaging

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Direct Imaging: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Automated Optical Shaping

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Automated Optical Shaping: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Substrate-Like PCB Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Substrate-Like PCB Market Breakdown, By Application, 2020 & 2028

9.3 Consumer Electronics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Consumer Electronics: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Automotive: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Medical

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Medical: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Industrial

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Industrial: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others: Substrate-Like PCB Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Substrate-Like PCB Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Substrate Like-PCB Market- Impact Analysis of COVID-19

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Compaq Manufacturing Co., Ltd

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 DAEDUCK ELECTRONICS CO., LTD

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Ibiden Co, Ltd

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Kinsus Interconnect Technology

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS CO, Ltd

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Zhen Ding Tech. Group Technology Holding Limited

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Technologies Inc

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Korea Circuit

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Unimicron Technology Corp

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ag3qk

Attachment