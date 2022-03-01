Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Is Booming Worldwide At a CAGR of 34.4% By 2027 | Main Providers like IBM, Microsoft and Accenture, totally accounting for about 35% of the Market

Pune, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. "

Global “Blockchain Technology in Energy Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Blockchain Technology in Energy market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Blockchain Technology in Energy Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Blockchain Technology in Energy industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Blockchain Technology in Energy market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Blockchain Technology in Energy market.

Request for a Sample PDF of Report at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/18668789

About Blockchain Technology in Energy Market:

Blockchain is a technology that enables so-called “peer-to-peer” transactions. With this type of transaction, every participant in a network can transact directly with every other network participant without involving a third-party intermediary.

Blockchain technology can help reducing energy inequality and inefficiency and empower consumers to buy and sell energy from other consumers directly. Energy companies can leverage blockchain to impact capital expenditure, security, operating costs, and risk management.

In the energy industry, blockchain applications are growing increasingly common. The blockchain ledger is being used to reduce transaction costs, pinpoint origins of energy, and increase the efficiency of exchanges.

Global Blockchain Technology in Energy main providers include IBM, Microsoft and Accenture, totally accounting for about 35% of the market. Europe is the largest market of Blockchain Technology in Energy, holding a share over 35%. As for the product types, it can be divided into trading platform, grid management and others. Trading platform,the most common product, accounts for more than 50%. As for the application of products, it can be divided into electric power, oil and gas, renewable energy and others. It is widely used in electric power, taking a proportion over 68%.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Market

The global Blockchain Technology in Energy market size is projected to reach US$ 2999.9 million by 2027, from US$ 391 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 34.4% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Blockchain Technology in Energy Market include:

IBM

Microsoft

Accenture

ConsenSys

Infosys

Drift

Electron

LO3 Energy

Power Ledger

Siemens

Yuanguang Software

WePower

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Trading Platform

Grid Management

Other

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Electric Power

Oil and Gas

Renewable Energy

Others

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market in terms of revenue.

GET A SAMPLE COPY OF THE Blockchain Technology in Energy MARKET REPORT 2021-2027

Key Reasons to Purchase Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Blockchain Technology in Energy Industry.

The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18668789

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Blockchain Technology in Energy market?

What was the size of the emerging Blockchain Technology in Energy market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Blockchain Technology in Energy market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Blockchain Technology in Energy market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Blockchain Technology in Energy market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Blockchain Technology in Energy market?

Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Blockchain Technology in Energy market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Buy this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/18668789

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Blockchain Technology in Energy market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Trading Platform

1.2.3 Grid Management

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electric Power

1.3.3 Oil and Gas

1.3.4 Renewable Energy

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Blockchain Technology in Energy Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Blockchain Technology in Energy Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Blockchain Technology in Energy Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Blockchain Technology in Energy Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Trends

2.3.2 Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Drivers

2.3.3 Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Challenges

2.3.4 Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Restraints



3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Blockchain Technology in Energy Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Blockchain Technology in Energy Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blockchain Technology in Energy Revenue

3.4 Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Blockchain Technology in Energy Revenue in 2020

3.5 Blockchain Technology in Energy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Blockchain Technology in Energy Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Blockchain Technology in Energy Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Blockchain Technology in Energy Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)



5 Blockchain Technology in Energy Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)



6 North America

6.1 North America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada



7 Europe

7.1 Europe Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic



8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia



9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil



10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE



11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Blockchain Technology in Energy Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain Technology in Energy Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 IBM Recent Development

11.2 Microsoft

11.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.2.3 Microsoft Blockchain Technology in Energy Introduction

11.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain Technology in Energy Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.3 Accenture

11.3.1 Accenture Company Details

11.3.2 Accenture Business Overview

11.3.3 Accenture Blockchain Technology in Energy Introduction

11.3.4 Accenture Revenue in Blockchain Technology in Energy Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Accenture Recent Development

11.4 ConsenSys

11.4.1 ConsenSys Company Details

11.4.2 ConsenSys Business Overview

11.4.3 ConsenSys Blockchain Technology in Energy Introduction

11.4.4 ConsenSys Revenue in Blockchain Technology in Energy Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 ConsenSys Recent Development

11.5 Infosys

11.5.1 Infosys Company Details

11.5.2 Infosys Business Overview

11.5.3 Infosys Blockchain Technology in Energy Introduction

11.5.4 Infosys Revenue in Blockchain Technology in Energy Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Infosys Recent Development

..............

Detailed TOC of Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18668789

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.