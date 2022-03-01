Carbon Fiber Bike Market | Size, Share & Forecast 2028 | Global Industry Future Growth, Latest Development, New Demands, Business Challenges, Opportunities, Industry Trends, Key Players & Revenue Analysis Research | Market Reports World

Pune, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The research report of Carbon Fiber Bike Market 2022 provides a top-to-bottom analysis of crucial aspects like growth drivers, major challenges and opportunities which will impact the industry trends over the forecast timeline. It precisely offers the necessary information, as well as advanced analysis, to assist in developing the best business strategy and determining the best path for maximum growth for the market's participants. It thoroughly explores the geographical landscape of the market, emphasizing on pivotal factors like sales accrued, revenue garnered, growth rate and prospects of the regional markets. Apart from this, the industry is also studied from the perspective of product terrain and application spectrum. In-depth information on revenue, sales volume predictions of each product type are presented.

About Carbon Fiber Bike Market:

Carbon fiber bike mainly used in high-end racing bikes, the main types of bicycle are road bike, mountain bike, city bike and etc. and as a new material, carbon fiber is mainly used in the frame, fork, wheel set (carbon knife rims) and etc.

Carbon fiber composite is an increasingly popular non-metallic material commonly used for bicycle frames. Although expensive, it is light-weight, corrosion-resistant and strong, and can be formed into almost any shape desired. The result is a frame that can be fine-tuned for specific strength where it is needed (to withstand pedaling forces), while allowing flexibility in other frame sections.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Carbon Fiber Bike market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3012.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3638.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Road Bikes accounting for of the Carbon Fiber Bike global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Bicycle Racing segment is altered to a CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China and Taiwan are the manufacturing centers for carbon fiber bike. For the product types of carbon fiber bike, road bikes occupy the largest market share (50%), followed by mountain bikes (42%).

Market competition is fierce. The market concentration is relatively high. Leading 13 suppliers, including Giant Bicycle, Merida Bike, Battle-FSD, Trek Bike and XDS, occupy about 77% of the market.

The Major Key Players Listed in Carbon Fiber Bike Market Report are:

Giant Bicycle

Merida Bike

Battle-FSD

Trek Bike

XDS

Shen Ying Biking

Look Cycle

Marmot Bike

Cube Bike

Colnago

SOLOMO

Kestrel Bicycles

Storck Bicycle

Tyrell Bicycle

De Rosa

DAHON

Pinarello

Canyon

Felt Cycles

Ellsworth Bike

Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market: Drivers and Restrains

Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market: Segment Analysis

By Type:

Road Bikes

Mountain Bikes

Others

By Application:

Bicycle Racing

Bicycle Touring

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market Report 2022

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Fiber Bike Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Road Bikes

1.2.3 Mountain Bikes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Bicycle Racing

1.3.3 Bicycle Touring

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Carbon Fiber Bike by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue by Region (2023-2028)



3 Competition by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14 Key Findings in The Global Carbon Fiber Bike Study

15 Appendix

Continued….

