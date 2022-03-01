New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carob Chocolate Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240976/?utm_source=GNW

The preparation process of carob chocolates involves various steps. Firstly, the carob pods are cleaned and dried then the dried pods are grinded and carob powder is refined from the grinded powder. After this, the extracted powder is used in making of carob chocolates, bars and chips.



Many companies are launching a wide range of vegan products in order to acquire the maximum revenue share in the market, owing to the fact that the number of vegan people is continuously rising. For instance, according to the Vegan Society, the U.K. launched more vegan products as compared to any other country. This increasing consumption of vegan food products is also resulting in the growth of the carob chocolate market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The spread of COVID-19 has impacted almost all industries. COVID-19 has created a situation of a medical emergency which resulted in the rise in the demand for medical and hygiene products. Due to this pandemic, most people are concerned of consuming reliable and healthy food products which is the reason for increased demand for traditional and healthy food products. Consumption of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, pulses, eggs and other such items have gained high traction among the consumers.



The demand for packed food products such as pastries, sweets, chocolates, and milkshakes are decreased. This pandemic has negatively impacted the demand of carob chocolates in the market. Additionally, supply has been badly affected because of the imposition of various restrictions on import and export in many countries. The production cycle has also accounted for loss due to lesser availability of raw material and workforce due to lockdown and other imposed restrictions.



Market Growth Factors:



Rising Health Concerns among consumers



Carob chocolates are a much better alternative to regular chocolates made up of cocoa powder because of the nutritional value it serves. Various health benefits such as low sodium, low fat, high fiber, gluten-free, and high amount of calcium present are encouraging the consumers to adopt eating carob chocolates. Additionally, carob chocolate contains magnesium in it which benefits the body in numerous ways. The magnesium helps in creating new proteins from amino acids, converts the food into energy, and helps in regulating neurotransmitters that send the message throughout the human brain & nervous system.



Increased cases of obesity



According to the world health organization, the incidences of obesity are continuously increasing. In 2016, over 1.9 billion people of 18 and above age were found overweight which includes 650 million obesity cases. Also, the increased number of obesity cases may result in a rise in the spread of other diseases such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, and many other such diseases.



Market Restraining Factors:



Less availability of raw materials



Since carob trees are not commonly found or cultivated across the world, it is difficult for the manufacturers to find raw carob for the production of carob chocolate. Several companies are collaborating with the carob farmers in order to streamline their transportation and availability of raw materials. However, the low availability of raw material would negatively impact the production of the carob chocolate across the world.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Bars, Chips, and Others. The chips segment is anticipated to display the promising growth rate in the carob chocolate market over the forecast period. Many of the cocoa chips consumers are shifting to carob chips, a healthier alternative with low fat and sugar.



Distribution Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores & Drug Stores, Healthy & Specialty Stores, and Others. Convenience Stores & drug stores segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2020. Convenience stores and drug stores are the retail stores which have limited range of items such as packed foods and drugstore items, and are open till late for convenience of consumers. These stores have high reach and thus, carob chocolate companies are aiming at these stores to reach more potential customers.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe region procured a significant revenue share of the carob chocolate market in 2020. This is due to rising demand for healthy products because of the rising concern of consumers towards health issues like obesity and diabetes and higher production of carob in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Missy J’s, Caroboo, Supertreats, Iswari Portugal – Alma & Valor, LDA, Uncommon Carob, The Carob Kitchen, The Carob World, D&D Chocolates Ltd., and Carobou LLC.



Strategies deployed in Carob Chocolate Market



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2020: CAROBOU unveiled 9 products at KeHE Distributors at 3 DC’s in Florida, Maryland, and Southern California. Additionally, the company would also launch 5 more DC’s in Texas, Northern California, Oregon, Illinois, and Indiana in the future.



Jan-2020: Carobou introduced Aussie SharkBars, the world’s best tasting organic carob bars under the Aussie USA brand. Through this launch, the company aimed to fulfill the need to experience a smooth, delightfully rich, and luscious, USDA Certified Organic confection. These bars are vegan, non-gmo, soy-free, gluten-free, caffeine-theobromine free, which tastes similar to chocolate, but not exactly chocolate.



Dec-2017: Uncommon Carob launched a new line of carob bars with a silky-smooth texture and delightful flavor. From this launch, the company aimed to make the carob taste like the best-ever carob possible without imitating chocolate by using special ingredients.



