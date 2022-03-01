Insights on the Lymphedema Treatment Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Bio Compression, Tactile Medical and Smith & Nephew Among Others

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lymphedema Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Condition Type, Treatment Type, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lymphedema treatment market is projected to reach US$ 11.58 billion by 2028 from US$ 8.15 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.



The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The growth of the lymphedema treatment market is attributed to the escalating incidence of secondary lymphedema, and the increasing number of healthcare services and lymphedema management programs. However, the lack of awareness restrains the market growth.



According to the Cleveland Clinic report, damage to the lymphatic system or disruption in lymphatic flow can lead to lymphedema. In this disease, lymph fluids drain into soft tissues, causing swelling, which can occur anywhere in the body. In most cases, the condition occurs in arms and legs. Apart from that, cancer surgeries and radiation treatments may cause lymphedema among patients.

For instance, a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) states that the incidence of lymphedema is more common in oncologic patients. For example, 1 in 5 women surviving from breast cancer suffers from lymphedema. Radiation therapy to the chest wall is associated with the development of edema, particularly in the irradiated breast. For example, a report by the National Cancer Institute states that the lymphedema prevalence rate is as high as 75% among patients with cancer of head and neck, with high-dose radiation and combined surgery being major risk factors. Highly effective and advanced cancer treatment options may help minimize the risk of lymphedema. Therefore, major players in the cancer treatment market are highly focused on offering innovative products and obtaining approvals for the same.



Based on condition type, the global lymphedema treatment market has been segmented into primary lymphedema and secondary lymphedema. The secondary lymphedema segment held a larger share of the market in 2021. The primary lymphedema segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on treatment type, the global lymphedema treatment market has been segmented into laser therapy, compression devices and bandaging, drug therapy, physiological procedures, debulking procedures, and others. The physiological procedures are further bifurcated into lymphovenous anastomosis (LVA) and vascularized lymph node transfer (VLNT). The debulking procedures are further categorized as surgical debulking, liposuction, and others. The compression devices and bandaging segment held the largest market share in 2021. Moreover, the physiological procedure segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the appropriate treatment procedures performed on lymphedema patients through LVA and VLNT. These two procedures are appropriate treatment options for lymphedema suffering patients.



Based on end-user, the lymphedema treatment market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, clinical research organizations (CROs), and others (ambulatory care centers and primary care centers). The hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021. The market growth of this segment is ascribed to the launch of innovative products by prominent players for enabling the maximum utilization of resources in hospitals. For example, in September 2020, Paul Hartmann announced partnership with Apollo Hospitals Group in India and West China Hospitals with a prime focus on the operation of wound care clinics and ambulances, medical training, and products and services. Such a factor is expected to drive the lymphedema treatment market over the forecast period.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the lymphedema treatment market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global lymphedema treatment market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Lymphedema Treatment Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South And Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Lymphedema Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Incidence of Lymphedema Cases

5.1.2 Increasing Healthcare Services and Lymphedema Management Programs

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness and Skilled Professionals

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Treatment Options

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Use of Robotics for Lymphedema Treatment

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Lymphedema Treatment Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Condition Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, By Condition Type, 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Primary Lymphedema

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Primary Lymphedema: Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Secondary Lymphedema

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Secondary Lymphedema: Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Treatment Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, By Treatment Type, 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Laser Therapy

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Laser Therapy: Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Compression Devices and Bandaging

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Compression Devices and Bandaging: Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Drug Therapy

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Drug Therapy: Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Physiological Procedures

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Physiological Procedures: Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6.2.1 Lymphovenous Anastomosis (LVA)

8.6.2.1.1 Overview

8.6.2.1.2 Lymphovenous Anastomosis (LVA): Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6.2.2 Vascularized Lymph Nodes Transfer (VLNT)

8.6.2.2.1 Overview

8.6.2.2.2 Vascularized Lymph Nodes Transfer (VLNT): Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 Debulking Procedures

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Debulking Procedures: Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7.2.1 Surgical Debulking

8.7.2.1.1 Overview

8.7.2.1.2 Surgical Debulking: Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7.2.2 Liposuction

8.7.2.2.1 Overview

8.7.2.2.2 Liposuction: Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7.2.3 Others

8.7.2.3.1 Overview

8.7.2.3.2 Others: Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Others: Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, By End-User, 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals: Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Clinics

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Clinics: Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Clinical Research Organization (CRO's)

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Clinical Research Organizations (CRO's): Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Lymphedema Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. North America Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Lymphedema Treatment Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Lymphedema Treatment Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies by Market Players (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Bio Compression Systems Inc

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Tactile Medical

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Smith & Nephew

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 BSN medical GmbH

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 SIGVARIS GROUP

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 ThermoTek

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Huntleigh Healthcare Limited

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 3M Company

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Mego Afek ltd

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix









For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qnlfgq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment