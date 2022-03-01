Icelandair: Increase of share capital

As previously announced, Icelandair Group will, in accordance with article 15.2 of the Articles of Association, issue new shares corresponding to the total exercised warrants with ticker symbol ICEAIRW180222 and ISIN IS0000032258, amounting to ISK 1,869,618,075 nominal value, thereby bringing the Company’s share capital to ISK 37,828,049,830 nominal value.



The share capital increase has now been registered by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of Internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 37,828,049,830



It has been requested that the new shares will be issued by the Nasdaq central securities depository and that the shares will be listed for trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.