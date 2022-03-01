Worldwide SaaS-based SCM Industry to 2027 - Featuring Infor, Logility and Manhattan Associates Among Others

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SaaS-based SCM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global SaaS-based SCM market reached a value of US$ 6.04 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.49 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based supply chain management (SCM) refers to a software application used for on-premise and on-cloud management of supply chain processes. The software maintains the record of the inventory to increase productivity, eliminate duplication of work and standardize processes. It acts as a flexible system that automatically re-configures business processes based upon the current requirements. It also aids in minimizing capital expenses and operating costs and provides a faster return on investment with a limited workforce. As a result, it is commonly used for sourcing and procurement, order management, demand and operations planning and inventory, warehouse, and transportation management.
Rapid industrialization, along with increasing digitization across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations and manufacturing units are adopting automated and pre-programmed machinery to minimize the costs and overall time taken to produce goods or cater services. SaaS-based SCM tools provide constant monitoring and operational security, which is increasing their demand across various sectors. In line with this, these tools also store data on servers, thereby preventing the sudden loss of information due to uncertainties.
Additionally, various innovations, such as integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the development of hybrid and pay-as-you-go models for public and private deployments, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Organizations are adopting these solutions for cost comparison, enhanced uptime, reliability and monitoring of supply and demand. Other factors, including the growing demand for solutions for improved traceability and visibility in the supply chain, along with developments in the information technology (IT) sector, are expected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global SaaS-based SCM market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on solution, deployment mode, end user, application and vertical.
Breakup by Solution:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
Breakup by End User:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by Application:
- Transportation Management
- Inventory and Warehouse Management
- Sourcing and Procurement Management
- Order Management
- Demand and Operations Planning
- Others
Breakup by Vertical:
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Blue Yonder Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.), Highjump Software Inc. (Korber AG), International Business Machines Corporation, Infor Inc. (Koch Industries, Inc.), Kinaxis Inc., Logility Inc. (American Software Inc.), Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corporation and SAP SE.
