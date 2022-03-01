New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Canned Meat Market By Distribution Channel, By Meat type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240973/?utm_source=GNW

There are various types of meat that come in the packaged can such as chicken, pork, fish, rabbit, and beef, etc. Canned meat consists of diverse seasoned and cooked meats, minced meat, grounded meat, and pureed meat.



The canned meat products are processed through heat which eliminates all the microorganisms along with the bacteria that exist on the meat before processing and then seal packed into cans or other containers. The size of the container totally depends on the amount of meat it is supposed to carry.



Canned meat items are majorly processed through retort cooking. Retort cooking is a process in which the low acid food items, which are fragile toward microbial organisms, are heated hermetically or completely airtight, intending to increase the expiry duration of the product. The retort cookers are utilized at a pressure ranging from 12 psi to 15 psi.



In addition, the release of retort pouches for packaging the canned meat food items is a new trend that is becoming an alternate of the metal cans which are traditionally used containers for preserving the food items. Retort pouches are flexible containers that are laminated with multiple layers which comprises endurance toward high temperature and pressure processing. These pouches prevent moisture and harmful gases to come in contact with the meat kept inside. These pouches are witnessing high demand due to their cost-efficiency and low weight.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted the businesses, governments, and lives of the common people in a brutal way wherein nobody could predict what comes next. In addition, the pandemic brought the world to a state where the administration of all the countries had to impose lockdown. Due to the government protocols, various industries had to shut down complete or some business operations. COVID-19 turned the tables for various industries across the world and even impacted a few robust companies of the market.



Due to the global lockdown, the import and export activities of all the goods including the canned meat items were completely paused. It caused a significant downfall to companies and vendors that were operating in the market. All the means of distribution of the canned meat products were closed which caused a great reduction in the supply of canned meat.



Market Growth Factors:



Extended shelf-life of the preserved canned meat



The canned meat during the preservation is processed under a complex procedure to offer the best possible quality to the consumer when they open the seal of the container. Containers that are used for carrying the canned meat are packed air-tight with the purpose to restrict the moisture to enter the container and damaging the food. The complicated procedure of packaging and sealing the meat into containers provides an extended store life to the product within the container. In some cases, such as canning of processed raw beef, the life of the preserved product can be extended for 2-5 years.



Rising number of commercial meat food-based chains and restaurants



A huge number of restaurants and meat food franchises are entering the market nowadays. Also, a lot of the current market players such as KFC, chick-fil-a, Wendy’s, and Louisiana kitchen are catering to the needs of a large number of consumers of canned meat products. The restaurants and outlets of numerous franchises witness a significant demand for processed preserved meat products. This high demand is a result of their requirements of the bulk of meat to immediately serve or deliver it to their customers on orders. These brands and restaurants buy huge stocks of canned meat and store them in their pantries with the purpose to store it for a long duration.



Market Restraining Factors:



Frequently increasing vegan population



Canned meat is a good source of healthy vitamins, minerals, and other essentials for the mental and physical development of a person. On the other hand, canned meat plays a major role in promoting animal cruelty. A huge number of animals get slaughtered and packed to be served on the plates of the customers. The awareness toward animal cruelty is constantly increasing which is instigating the emergence of a new trend named veganism. In veganism, a person boycotts all the products that are attained through animal abuse.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution channel, Canned meat market is segregated into Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online, and Others. In 2020, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held the maximum revenue share of the canned meat market and is expected to showcase the similar trend during the forecast years. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the major distributors of canned meat. Hypermarkets and supermarkets offer a broad range of canned meat products to their customers at a single stop.



Meat Type Outlook



Based on the Type, Canned meat market is segmented in Beef, Seafood, Poultry, Pork, and Others. The poultry meat segment held the highest revenue share of the canned meat market in 2020 and would continue to show the similar trend even during the forecasting period. The poultry food refers to the meat items that are achieved by poultry farms such as chicken. Poultry meat items are high in protein as well as they are highly demanded meat items due to the variety they offer in terms of recipes.



Regional Outlook



Based on the Region, Canned meat market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region of the overall canned meat market and would display the same kind of trend over the forecasting period. This is attributed to the significant scale of developments across the region toward the food processing and preservation sector. Moreover, the increasing number of people with poultry farms as a medium of their livelihood would further expedite the supply of canned meat food across the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hormel Foods Corporation, Bolton Group S.r.l, Survivalcave, Inc., Fujian Zishan Group Co., Ltd., Meat Maniac, Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd., Key Food Stores Co-Operative, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc. (Libby’s Canned Meat), Campbell Soup Company, and Vion Holding N.V.



Strategies deployed in Canned Meat Market



Aug-2021: Bolton Group took over Wild Planet Foods, a leader in the sustainable canned meat market of the US. With this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its portfolio in international development and sustainability.



Feb-2021: Vion Food Group completed its acquisition of Adriaens, a Belgium-based beef utility. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to form a robust supply chain to ensure quality and transparency in the beef market. Moreover, this acquisition would accelerate Vion’s position across the Western European market, Germany, and the Netherlands.



Sep-2020: Conagra Brands rolled out canned soups, the first canned soup made with plant-based meat. Under this launch, the company released a broad line of vegan soups comprising Plant-Based Be’f & Vegetable, Plant-Based Chick’n Noodl, Plant-Based Chick’n & Rice, Plant-Based Saus’ge Gumbo, and Plant-Based Minestrone & Saus’ge in stores.



Jul-2019: Bolton Group acquired Tri Marine, a USA-based tuna company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to offer the best-quality sustainably caught tuna. Moreover, the company would increase its focus on sustaining Tri marine’s legacy in the industry.



Jul-2018: Hormel Foods launched canned chili, a canned meat product made with 100% angus beef, and hence expanded its meat product portfolio. Through this expansion, the company aimed to offer canned chili which includes tender chunks, rumbled with a combination of various spices. The product would be available with or without beans and does not have artificial ingredients, preservatives, and other fillers. Furthermore, the company made improvements in ingredients, comprising bigger vegetables to fulfill the demand of its customers.



Nov-2017: Hormel Foods took over Columbus Manufacturing, an authentic, premium deli meat, and salami company, from Chicago-based Arbor Investments. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its offerings of total deli solutions. Moreover, the company would focus on improving its other brands including Jennie-O, Di Lusso, Applegate, and Hormel.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarket & Hypermarket



• Specialty Store



• Online



• Other



By Meat Type



• Poultry



• Beef



• Sea Food



• Pork



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Hormel Foods Corporation



• Bolton Group S.r.l



• Survivalcave, Inc.



• Fujian Zishan Group Co., Ltd.



• Meat Maniac



• Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd.



• Key Food Stores Co-Operative, Inc.



• Conagra Brands, Inc. (Libby’s Canned Meat)



• Campbell Soup Company



• Vion Holding N.V.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

