U.S. Post-acute Care Market revenue worth USD 578 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

U.S. post-acute care market value is poised to surpass USD 578 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising emergence of new value-based payment models for post-acute care will boost the industry growth.

Chronic diseases such as heart disorder, diabetes and cancer are one of the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S. Some of the chronic diseases such as heart diseases, stroke, respiratory diseases, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s among others can lead to long-term hospitalization among the older population. These types of hospitalization are expensive that account for approximately 75% of aggregate healthcare spending in the U.S. alone as per the CDC. All these factors are anticipated to augment market demand.

Skilled nursing facilities segment surpassed USD 176 billion in 2021 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the U.S. coupled with rising aging population with increasing care needs. Moreover, presence of cost-effective skilled nursing facilities in the U.S. as compared to hospitals flourishes the business revenue. SNFs offers wide range of services to the patients including special dietary needs, mental health services, therapy, housekeeping services, and recreational activities.





Some major findings of the U.S. post-acute care market report include:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has shifted patient preferences to receive health care at home, regardless of age; and payment arrangements are expected to encourage a shift to lower-cost care settings.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and presence of major market players will foster the industry outlook.

Greater integration and collaboration with traditional care will fuel business progression.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market as admissions declined in post-acute care settings and empty beds led to huge financial losses for skilled nursing facilities.

U.S. post-acute care market from amputations segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rising cases of diabetes mellitus, trauma, and peripheral vascular disease will spur its demand. According to Amputee Coalition, there are over two million people living with limb loss in the United States and 185,000 amputations occur annually across the region. Such scenario requires proper treatment and care that surges the demand for post-acute care thereby, augmenting business landscape.

U.S. post-acute care market from adult segment accounted for around 34% revenue size in 2021. The rising dependency of the adult population on post-acute care facilities for speedy recovery after hospital discharge will facilitate the market statistics. The post-acute care services in modern healthcare systems are of critical importance to ensure the health of older patients, by improving the efficiency of the acute care system. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and prevalence of chronic disorders in the U.S. has necessitated the need for quality healthcare services such as post-acute care. Such aforementioned factors will propel the industry landscape.

East North Central post-acute Care market was valued at around USD 71 billion in 2021. The growth of the region can be attributed to its vast population, rising cases of obesity and diabetes, and growing disposable income. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government initiatives, developing medical infrastructure to meet healthcare needs will promote the regional industry demand. Moreover, with the rise in healthcare costs and the demand for post-acute care has increased tremendously. Such scenarios will positively promote the overall market expansion in East North Central region.

Some of the major business players operating in the U.S. post-acute care industry include Alden Network, Amedisys Inc., AMITA Health, Athena Health Care Systems, Bella Vista Health Center, Benchmark Senior Living, Brookdale Senior Living, CareCentrix, Inc., CareCentrix, Inc., Covenant Care, Encompass Health Corporation, Evernorth Health, Inc., Focused Post Acute Care Partners, LLC, FutureCare, Genesis Healthcare, Kindred Healthcare, LHC Group, Lincoln Square Post-Acute Care, Mission Hills Post-Acute, Montecito Post Acute Care and Rehabilitation, naviHealth, Inc., PAC Leaders, Peninsula Post-Acute, Post Acute Medical, Post Acute Partners, Santé, SoCal Post-Acute Care, Sonoma Post Acute, South Bay Post Acute Care, Spring Hills, SYMPHONY CARE NETWORK, Victoria Post Acute Care, Vineyard Post Acute, Vitas Healthcare, and Windsor Post-Acute Care Center among others.

