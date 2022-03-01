Insights on the Remote Patient Monitoring Global Market to 2027 - by Device Type, Application, End-use and Region

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global remote patient monitoring market reached a value of US$ 1.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The global remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a subset of telehealth that utilizes digital technologies to collect medical and other forms of data about the patient outside the healthcare setting. This data generally comprises weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, blood oxygen levels, heart rate and electrocardiograms, which are transmitted to healthcare providers using a telehealth computer system and software that can be installed on a computer, smartphone and tablet. RPM aids health professionals in monitoring the condition and improving the quality of care given to patients from anywhere around the world.



One of the leading factors driving the RPM market is the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. On account of the highly infectious nature of the virus, healthcare providers across the globe are utilizing RPM services for monitoring patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 and providing hospital-based care on a timely basis. This will aid in freeing up hospital resources for treating existing and more critical patients.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, in confluence with the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic conditions, represents another key factor fueling the RPM market growth. In addition to this, improving healthcare infrastructure and rapid advancements in wireless technologies, along with the increasing penetration of smartphones, are shifting healthcare services from clinic-centric to patient-centric delivery models, such as RPM. This is escalating the demand for RPM systems across the globe. Other than this, several key players are offering RPM that allows real-time video interaction between the patient and the healthcare provider. They are also introducing product innovations, which are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. For instance, Dexcom, Inc., a US-based medical device company, launched a G6 CGM device, which is a small sensor that measures glucose levels and sends the data wirelessly to a display device through a transmitter.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global remote patient monitoring market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on device type, application and end-use.



Breakup by Device Type:

Blood Pressure Monitor

Glucose Monitor

Heart Rate Monitor

Pulse Oximeters

Respiratory Monitor

Others

Breakup by Application:

Cancer Treatment

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment and Monitoring

Diabetes Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., GE Healthcare Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, OSI Systems Inc., Roche Holding AG, etc.



