Molecular Templates to Present at the Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, “Molecular Templates” or “MTEM”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the company’s proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases, will participate in several upcoming investor conferences.

Details can be found below: Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference (March 7-9, 2022) Format:

Corporate Presentation

Date: Tuesday, March 8th Time: 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM ET Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference (March 15-16, 2022) Format:

Corporate Presentation

Date: Wednesday, March 16 Time: 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM ET Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2022 (March 15-17, 2022) Format:

Corporate Presentation

Date: Tuesday, March 15 Time: 4:20 PM - 4:45 PM ET

Webcast links for the presentations will be posted on the “News and Media” section of the Molecular Templates corporate website, under Events.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

