Financial Health Network Announces Adeeb Z. Mahmud as New Chief Program Officer and appoints Accenture’s Dr. Tamarah Duperval-Brownlee to Board of Directors

Chicago, IL, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Health Network, the nation's authority on financial health, today announced its new Chief Program Officer (CPO), Adeeb Z. Mahmud, and the appointment of Dr.Tamarah Duperval-Brownlee to the Financial Health Network Board of Directors.

"Adeeb Mahmud and Dr. Tam Duperval-Brownlee bring the expertise and experience that aligns with our strategy of building the financial health ecosystem and showing our partners and stakeholders what works so they can take action," said Jennifer Tescher, president and CEO of Financial Health Network. "Adeeb's background in driving research, using measurement and building solutions, along with Tam's expertise in focusing on community and workplace needs and access, will give our teams tremendous insights as we seek to highlight the connections between physical and financial health, and impacts issues like medical debt have on employees and underserved communities."

Mahmud has a notable record of creating and implementing social impact strategies. This background will be pivotal to expanding the Financial Health Network's impact on workplace and healthcare sectors while driving the development of financial services solutions and innovation work. As CPO, he will oversee the 30-person program team and supervise the delivery of products, initiatives, and solutions to companies committed to improving their strategic impact on financial health.

In addition, he is a member of the organization's Leadership Team. This group is focused on developing initiatives that support the organization's strategy, pursuing sustainable business development and grant opportunities that align with the mission of the organization, and developing staff with a focus on a culture of belonging and inclusion.

"I have dedicated my career to advancing the work of nonprofits and companies working to address social impact, and am inspired by the mission of Financial Health Network and the opportunity to work on programs that create equitable impact, particularly for those most excluded," said Adeeb Mahmud. "I look forward to supporting the team, highlighting our research, and growing our influence in new markets to improve financial health for all."

Mahmud spent the last 15 years with the consulting firm FSG, where he served as Managing Director since 2018. In that role, he worked with clients across corporations, nonprofits, government, and philanthropy such as Mastercard, Quest Diagnostics, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to advance equitable social impact. Additionally, Mahmud helped lead FSG's work on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), authored numerous thought leadership pieces and pursued new business development for the firm.

Dr. Tamarah Duperval-Brownlee joined the Board of Directors in February adding her industry-leading healthcare expertise as the organization deepens its work in the sector. Dr. Duperval-Brownlee is the inaugural Chief Health Officer of Accenture, charged with creating and innovating strategies to enhance health, safety, and well-being for 700,000+ associates and their families across the globe. Her career spans more than two decades of senior healthcare leadership, focused on improving health and advancing health equity. Before joining Accenture, she was senior vice president and chief community impact officer at health system Ascension. She also practiced clinical family medicine and served as a clinical and operational leader in academic and federally qualified health centers.

