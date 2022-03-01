MeritB2B Recognized as a 2022 Google Premier Partner

Rye Brook, NY, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced the company has been officially recognized as one of this year’s Google Premier Partners. Premier status is given to the top three percent of partners, identifying MeritB2B as a top performer to its clients and industry.

In addition to continuing to meet the Google Partner status, attaining Google Premier Partner status means that MeritB2B has met the criteria for maximizing campaign success for its clients, driving client growth by maintaining clients’ campaigns, and demonstrating Google Ads skills and expertise with certifications.

The factors that determine the top three percent include, but are not limited to:

Client growth: Ability for partners to grow their existing clients and acquire new clients, measured by year-over-year ads spend growth and ads spend among first-time Google Ads clients

Client retention: Demonstrated ability to sustain client business, measured by the percentage of clients retained year-over-year

Product diversification: Demonstrated investment in results-focused product mix beyond Search, measured by the percentage of spend in Display, Apps, Video, and Shopping each calendar year

Annual ads spend: Investment in Google Ads or Google Marketing Platform, measured by spend across managed accounts each calendar year

MeritB2B helps its clients rank for the keywords their customers are searching for and increases their visibility by delivering first-to-market tactics such as Advanced Audience Targeting and Bing LinkedIn profile targeting.

“Achieving Google Premier Partner status further demonstrates our ability to deliver quality solutions that help our clients succeed and increase their revenue through successfully targeting the right buyers with highly effective ad campaigns,” said Mo Awad, Vice President of Search Marketing at MeritB2B. “This activity, combined with MeritB2B’s data-driven omnichannel marketing strategies, helps our clients increase their chances for growth and success, as well as their ROI.”

About MeritB2B

MeritB2B, based in Rye Brook, NY, with six other offices across the US and UK, is the leading provider of B2B data, database products, digital, and performance marketing solutions. The Company leverages its leading database technology platform and specialized analytics to enable growth for B2B marketers. More information on MeritB2B can be found at www.MeritB2B.com.