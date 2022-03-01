SOLiD to Showcase 5G Connectivity Technology at Smart Transit East

DALLAS, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLiD, the leader in cellular in-building mobile coverage, will showcase 5G mobile connectivity for transportation systems at the 2022 Smart Transit East congress to be held in Boston. SOLiD will lead a panel of experts in an informative workshop to discuss real-world opportunities and best practices for transportation authorities to enable 5G communications.

SOLiD is a leading provider of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solutions for transportation, supporting uninterrupted mobile connectivity for some of the world’s largest transit systems, including New York City’s MTA subway, the London Underground, and many major U.S. airports.

What: 5G for Transportation Workshop

Where: Smart Transit East in Boston, MA

When: March 15 at 4:30-5:30 pm

Who: Workshop speakers:

Justin Bushee, Vice President, Boingo Wireless

Tony Wells, CEO, C Squared Systems

Scott Deweese, Sr. Vice President, SOLiD

Please contact us if you are interested in speaking with SOLiD executives and technology experts during Smart Transit East, to be held March 15-17 in Boston.

About SOLiD

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular at many of the world’s best-known and most challenging venues — from the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, sports venues, government, industrial, and logistics facilities. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class modular solutions that scale to every need. For more information, visit www.solid.com/us.