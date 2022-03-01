SomaLogic to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

BOULDER, Colo., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 535-4027 for domestic callers or (270) 215-9487 for international callers, using conference ID: 2758178. A live audio webcast and an archive of the presentation will be available through the Investors page of SomaLogic’s corporate website at https://investors.somalogic.com.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

The SomaScan Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.

