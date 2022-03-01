PDS Biotechnology to Present at the 32nd Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technologies, today announced that its management will present at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on March 15, 2022.



The conference is taking place virtually on March 15-16, 2022. Details for the presentation are as follows:



Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Time: 8:00 - 8:30 AM EDT

Investors can register for the conference HERE .

The presentation will provide an update on four ongoing PDS0101 phase 2 clinical trials. In the Versatile-002 clinical trial, PDS Biotech is collaborating with MERCK & Co., to evaluate the combination of PDS0101 and KEYTRUDA® (NCT04260126). Versatile-002 is studying the combination in first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer, and in second-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer in patients who have failed prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy. In addition, the Company is conducting a phase 2 clinical study in both second- and third-line treatment of multiple advanced HPV-associated cancers. This study is being led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). A third phase 2 clinical trial (IMMUNOCERV) in first-line treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer is being led by The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center. A fourth phase 2 clinical trial of PDS0101 led by the Mayo Clinic is being performed in early-stage HPV-associated head and neck cancer where treatment occurs prior to surgery.



The presentation will also provide updates on the progression of two other Versamune®-based investigational pipeline immuno-oncology products. PDS0102 (Versamune® + TARP), which addresses prostate cancer, breast cancer and AML, and PDS0103 (Versamune® + MUC1) which addresses multiple cancers including breast, colon, lung, and ovarian cancers. The presentation will also address the Company’s infectious disease pipeline which is based on its Infectimune™ platform.



Following the conference, a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, PDS Biotechnology .



About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technology platforms.

Our Versamune®-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The Company’s pipeline products address various cancers including HPV16-associated cancers (anal, cervical, head and neck, penile, vaginal, vulvar) and breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers.

Our Infectimune™-based vaccines have demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T-cell responses including long-lasting memory T-cell responses. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.