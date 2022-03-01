Current Water Technologies Positive First Quarter Update Sales Exceed $1.3 Million in January/February

GUELPH, Ontario, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) ("CWTI" or "the Company" or "the Corporation"), an emerging technology leader in the management of industrial and municipal wastewaters and drinking water resources, provides a corporate update.



The Company’s Pumptronics Division has experienced robust commercial sales in the first quarter of 2022, despite continuing COVID restrictions. Pumptronics received purchase orders for two custom designed and built, state-of-the-art automated pumping stations to be installed in Western Canada. The first, a storm water pump station ($648,000), is to be installed in Calgary, Alberta, and the second, a transfer pump station ($278,150), is be installed in the City of Chestermere, Alberta. The current fabrication pipeline for smaller pump stations also includes an additional $76,000 in sales.

CWTI has also had solid commercial success for 2022, which includes an approximate $250,000 contract from Highland Engineering for development of its patent-pending novel AmmEl-H 2 technology (see February 1, 2022 press release), and the purchase of a second leading edge AmmEl-Aqua system ($46,000) with the signing of the Definitive Sales and Marketing Agreement with Partners Ship Nature’s Way Inc. and GIS Ventures (see February 22, 2022 press release).

Dr. Gene Shelp, Current Water’s CEO, said, “the Company is having a strong start to 2022 and anticipates continued long-term future sales growth for both CWTI and Pumptronics.”

