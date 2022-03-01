OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Highlight its Pediatric Scoliosis Solutions at 7th Annual International Children’s Spine Symposium (ICSS)

WARSAW, Ind., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, was the leading sponsor of the 7th Annual International Children’s Spine Symposium (ICSS), which took place February 25-26, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. The meeting offered a comprehensive program of lectures given from an outstanding international faculty as well as hands-on cadaver labs centered on the cervical spine, lumbo-sacral junction, neuromonitoring, and various aspects of scoliosis.



Over the course of the event, the Company will highlight the unique benefits of its RESPONSE™ Scoliosis System, FIREFLY Pedicle Screw Navigation Guides, which feature intuitive, 3D printed, patient-specific technology that eliminates the need for intraoperative radiation and the excessive fluoroscopy typically required with complex spinal reconstruction surgeries. Additionally, the Company presented its ApiFix System, a technology which offers a non-fusion alternative to adolescent idiopathic scoliosis surgery. The Company acquired the Israeli-based ApiFix technology in 2020 and has been building a rigorous patient registry in the US alongside the commercial launch of the product.

In addition to showcasing its product offering, the Company provides travel grants for senior residents and fellows to enable attendance at the meeting.

Paul Mraz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of OrthoPediatrics’ Scoliosis business commented, “We are delighted to continue providing pediatric orthopedic surgeons and healthcare providers with access to exceptional education opportunities. The ICSS meeting provides intimate access for its international attendees to a world-class faculty with a combination of both didactic and hands-on sessions. OrthoPediatrics remains committed to making education and training a meaningful part of what we as a company provide to the world of pediatrics on an ongoing basis.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 37 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. These offering span trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

