Pankaj Mayor Joins Arteris IP as Executive Vice President of Global Sales

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris IP (NASDAQ: AIP), a leading provider of system-on-chip (SoC) system IP consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and IP deployment software that accelerate SoC creation, today announced that Pankaj Mayor has joined the company as its Executive Vice President of Global Sales. Mr. Mayor will have worldwide responsibility for sales, field engineering and customer support and will be a key member of the Arteris IP executive team.



Mr. Mayor has previously held executive roles at Cadence, Ansys and GlobalFoundries. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Omni Design Technologies, an emerging semiconductor IP company. At Ansys, he was Vice President of Worldwide Marketing and led the creation of several business/OEM partnerships. At GlobalFoundries, as Vice President of Business Development, he led the development of the China strategy, including a joint venture fab. At Cadence, he was a member of the executive management team and held a variety of executive marketing, sales operations, and business positions. He was also an early employee at Synopsys.

“I am excited to join Arteris IP as the company is entering a new phase of growth,” said Pankaj Mayor, executive vice president of global sales at Arteris IP. “System IP is becoming critical to our customers' ability to deliver complex SoCs on schedule and on budget. I look forward to working with the Arteris IP team to make our customers successful.”

“We are honored to welcome Pankaj Mayor to our executive team,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris IP. “Pankaj has broad experience in EDA, semiconductors and semiconductor IP, which will help Arteris IP achieve its growth objectives as a public company and as a leader in the system IP market.”

