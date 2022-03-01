Fanz signs collaboration agreement with KuCoin to support Football in Web 3.0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (“OOOOO”) (TSXV: OOOO OTCQB: OOOF), a mobile commerce platform, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Fanz.com, a gateway to NFTs, gaming and governance in football, has signed a collaboration agreement with KuCoin for distribution of digital assets to their community of users.



Fanz was founded by Sam Jones and Teddy Sagi to bring Web 3.0 to the global football market. Their first NFT projects will feature legend BBC commentator John Motson and Diego Maradona. The company expects to launch 40 NFT projects in 2022 related to players, legends and teams.

Sam Jones, founder of OOOOO and co-founder of Fanz, said, “Football is the most watched sport on the planet. We need help with global distribution and KuCoin is a wonderful partner for us in many ways. We are very excited about this partnership and reaching more fans around the world.”

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 640 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 10 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently the top 5 crypto exchanges. Also, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto Exchanges and Apps for enthusiasts.



To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com

About KuCoin Ventures

Empowering Web 3.0 and Next Generation Technology, KuCoin Ventures is a leading investment arm of KuCoin Exchange that aims to supports Crypto and Web 3.0 builders both financially and strategically with Deep Insights and Global Resources.

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

The Company was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang and has offices in Manchester and Shanghai.

Interactive video commerce continues to explode as a mega-trend in China, estimated to reach $420 billion this year according to McKinsey. OOOOO is focused on delivering a technology platform and app to enable brands, retailers, and entrepreneurs to embrace the live stream economy. Having launched in November 2020, the OOOOO platform has seen over +500,000 installs to date and successfully onboarded leading brands across fashion, sport, beauty, and wellness.

