Axis Research & Technologies Opens Fourth U.S. Location

IRVINE, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axis Research & Technologies, a premier bioskills training and cadaver lab supporting medical device research and training, announced the opening of its fourth United States location. Axis’ new 11,000 sq. ft. Chattanooga, Tennessee facility is strategically positioned to serve the highly concentrated hospital sector in and surrounding Chattanooga. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Axis has fast-tracked its expansion efforts across the U.S. to serve high-density healthcare, MedTech and hospital regions across the U.S.



“Chattanooga is a centralized hub for the hospital sector and is recognized as a thriving center for health care innovation, clinical research, and medical device manufacturing,” said Nick Moran, founder and CEO of Axis. “We are committed to supporting the pioneering work being done in the area, providing a first class, customer service-oriented facility where medical device companies can evaluate product effectiveness while companies, hospital staff and educators can demonstrate procedures, enhance practical skills, and improve potential patient outcomes.”

Axis is investing in the city’s health sciences community with an expansive, extensively renovated two-story Chattanooga location at 1308 McCallie Avenue, in the Orchard Knob neighborhood. The turnkey lab is purpose-built for the needs of hospital groups, surgeons, training organizations and medical device research companies. Axis Chattanooga features fully equipped, spacious private surgical suites, a large main lab, fully configurable multi-purpose rooms for didactic trainings, dry labs, lunch & learns and more. Additionally, Axis offers a robust and state-of-the-art, HIPAA compliant tele-training platform for AV, broadcasting, recording and live streaming with capabilities to reach up to 500 virtual participants around the globe.

“The new Axis location is an answer to the needs of the flourishing hospital sector in and around Chattanooga and Tennessee’s border states,” said Jill Goodwin, COO of Axis. “Our goal with every Axis facility is to create client experiences superior to any they’ve experienced elsewhere. We want to exceed all expectations and build lasting relationships with the healthcare-related companies that collaborate with us.”

In addition to the physical facilities, each Axis location is staffed with well-trained, highly organized, and knowledgeable staff who provide unmatched levels of service. Clients are free to focus on their medical education, symposium, or surgical training while the professional Axis team oversees every detail to make the training event a success. Available services include tissue sourcing, specimen preparation, equipment readiness, and room configuration. Catering and other on-site custom needs are also offered.

Dr. Mark G. Freeman was an Axis client before collaborating with the company as its Chief Medical Advisor. “I attended a surgical education and R&D lab at Axis’ Irvine facility and knew right away that I wanted to bring this much needed experience to the Chattanooga region’s established and growing medical education and technology sector,” said Freeman. He went on to add, “Axis truly understands the importance of time, travel and convenience for clients from around the country and across the globe and their commitment to the highest quality at high efficiency means better value for vendors and visitors.”

Axis’ Chattanooga facility is now open for on-site tours and to book lab space and training events. Visit Axis at https://axisrt.com.

