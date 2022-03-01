The Global Shape Memory Materials Market is expected to grow by $ 8.67 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecast period

New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shape Memory Materials Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240781/?utm_source=GNW

79% during the forecast period. Our report on the shape memory materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing shape memory materials demand in the automotive and aerospace sector, increasing applications in aerospace industry, and increase in demand from the healthcare industry owing to their increasing usage in medical devices. In addition, increasing shape memory materials demand in the automotive and aerospace sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The shape memory materials market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The shape memory materials market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Healthcare

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the shape memory materials market growth during the next few years. Also, need for lightweight automotive and additive manufacturing, a promising venture will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on shape memory materials market covers the following areas:

• Shape memory materials market sizing

• Shape memory materials market forecast

• Shape memory materials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shape memory materials market vendors that include Allegheny Technologies Inc., BASF SE, Boston Centerless Inc., Chongqing Gearbox Co. Ltd., Confluent Medical Technologies, Covestro AG, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., DYNALLOY Inc, EUROFLEX GmbH, Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp., Johnson Matthey Plc, Metalwerks Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nippon Steel Corp., Precision Castparts Corp., SAES GETTERS Spa, SMP Technologies Inc., Spintech Holdings Inc., Stanford Advanced Materials, and Ultimate Wireforms Inc. Also, the shape memory materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

