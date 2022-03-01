Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

MACAU, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) (“Studio City” or the “Company”), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



Total operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were US$28.4 million, compared to total operating revenues of US$23.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The change was due to the increase in revenues from the provision of gaming related services, partially offset by lower non-gaming revenues.

Revenues from the provision of gaming related services are derived from the provision of facilities for the operations of the Studio City Casino by Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited (the “Gaming Operator”), a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (“Melco”) and holder of a gaming subconcession, and services related thereto.

Studio City Casino generated gross gaming revenues of US$91.1 million and US$87.6 million for the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Studio City’s rolling chip volume was US$474.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus US$449.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The rolling chip win rate was 1.84% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus negative 0.13% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$253.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with US$305.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The mass market table games hold percentage was 29.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 27.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$262.4 million, compared with US$257.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The gaming machine win rate was 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of Studio City Casino deducted from gross gaming revenues were US$87.0 million and US$91.3 million in the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Revenues from the provision of gaming related services were US$4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with revenues from the provision of gaming related services of negative US$3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenues from the provision of gaming related services are net of gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of Studio City Casino deducted by the Gaming Operator pursuant to the Services and Right to Use Arrangements.

Total non-gaming revenues at Studio City for the fourth quarter of 2021 were US$24.3 million, compared with US$27.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$45.0 million, compared with operating loss of US$51.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Studio City generated negative Adjusted EBITDA(1) of US$10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$14.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The change was mainly attributable to the increase in revenues from the provision of gaming related services, partially offset by lower non-gaming revenues.

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited for the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$53.9 million, compared with net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited of US$61.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The net loss attributable to participation interest was US$10.6 million and US$12.0 million in the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were US$20.0 million, which mainly included interest expense of US$21.9 million, net of amounts capitalized.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$31.8 million were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021, of which US$0.8 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use right.

The negative Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended December 31, 2021 referred to in Melco’s earnings release dated March 1, 2022 (“Melco’s earnings release”) is US$10.4 million less than the negative Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release. The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in Melco’s earnings release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between the Company and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in Melco’s earnings release does not reflect certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of December 31, 2021 aggregated to US$499.4 million (December 31, 2020: US$575.4 million), including US$0.1 million of restricted cash (December 31, 2020: US$0.1 million). Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, was US$2.09 billion (December 31, 2020: US$1.58 billion).

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2021 were US$188.1 million.

Full Year Results

For the year ended December 31, 2021, Studio City International Holdings Limited reported total operating revenues of US$106.9 million, compared to US$49.2 million in the prior year. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to higher revenues from the provision of gaming related services and non-gaming revenues as a result of a year-over-year increase in inbound tourism in 2021.

Operating loss for 2021 was US$191.6 million, compared with operating loss of US$279.9 million for 2020.

Studio City generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$56.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$113.8 million in 2020. The change in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly attributable to higher revenues from the provision of gaming related services and non-gaming revenues.

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited for 2021 was US$252.6 million, compared with net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited of US$321.6 million for 2020. The net loss attributable to participation interest for 2021 was US$49.4 million and the net loss attributable to participation interest for 2020 was US$83.5 million.

Subsequent Events

On February 7, 2022, Studio City Company Limited (“Studio City Company”), a subsidiary of the Company, announced an offering of senior secured notes and, concurrently, the Company announced that it had entered into subscription agreements with certain existing institutional holders of its ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares, each representing four Class A ordinary shares (“ADSs”), which hold, in aggregate, over 99% of the Company’s outstanding shares, for total proceeds of US$300 million. The Company is in the process of closing the private placement.

The senior secured notes were issued on February 16, 2022, with an aggregate principal amount of US$350 million, 7.00% coupon and 5 year tenor (the “Notes”). Net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be used to partially fund the capital expenditures of the remaining project for Studio City and for general corporate purposes.

Recent Developments

COVID-19 outbreaks continue to have a material effect on our operations, financial position, and future prospects into the first quarter of 2022.

Our operations remain impacted by travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. The appearance of COVID-19 cases in Macau in late September 2021 led to city-wide mandatory testing, mandatory closure of most entertainment and leisure venues (casinos and gaming areas excluded), and strict travel restrictions and requirements being implemented to enter and exit Macau. Since October 19, 2021, authorities have eased pandemic prevention measures such that travelers no longer require 14-day quarantine on arrival in Zhuhai, and the validity of nucleic acid tests to enter Zhuhai was extended from 24 hours to 7 days. However, health-related precautionary measures remain in place and non-Macau resident individuals who are not residents of Taiwan, Hong Kong, or the PRC continue to be unable to enter Macau, except if they have been in Hong Kong or mainland PRC in the preceding 21 days and are eligible for an exemption application.

Uncertainty around COVID-19 outbreaks will continue into 2022 with travel bans or restrictions, visa restrictions and quarantine requirements being key factors impacting 2022 performance. We remain optimistic on the long-term growth prospects for both Macau and Studio City. We expect both Macau and Studio City to benefit from the continued economic growth in China, infrastructure developments in the Greater Bay Area and new property openings in Cotai.

We continue our efforts to complete the construction of Studio City Phase 2 by the deadline set in the land concession of December 27, 2022. This expansion designed by renowned international architecture firm Zaha Hadid Architects will offer approximately 900 additional luxury hotel rooms and suites, an additional indoor/outdoor water park which is expected to be one of the largest in the world, a Cineplex, multiple fine-dining restaurants, and a total of 1,100 square meters of state-of-the-art MICE space. Furthermore, Studio City Phase 2 will also feature a hotel tower under the W Hotel brand in partnership with Marriott International.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Studio City International Holdings Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the global pandemic of COVID-19, caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus, and the continued impact of its consequences on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) local and global economic conditions, (v) our anticipated growth strategies, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, (vii) proposed amendments to the gaming law in Macau, the extension of current gaming concessions and subconcessions and tender for new gaming concessions, and (viii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation and other non-operating income and expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. This non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of the performance of our business. While we believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income/loss, cash flow or any other measure of financial performance or as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity, profitability or cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities. The use of Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted EBITDA does not include all items that impact our net income/loss. In addition, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release. (2) “Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, property charges and other and loss on extinguishment of debt, net of participation interest. Adjusted net income/loss is presented as supplemental disclosure because management believes it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our performance, in addition to income/loss computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income/loss may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Studio City International Holdings Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MSC), is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. For more information about the Company, please visit www.studiocity-macau.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO).

For the investment community, please contact:

Jeanny Kim

Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer

Tel: +852 2598 3698

Email: JeannyKim@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com









Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues: Provision of gaming related services $ 4,067 $ (3,696 ) $ (1,455 ) $ (42,682 ) Rooms 7,975 9,667 38,749 21,997 Food and beverage 6,317 7,040 26,734 22,653 Entertainment 221 364 2,649 1,389 Services fee 5,413 6,445 24,906 26,151 Mall 3,999 2,270 13,683 17,008 Retail and other 389 1,615 1,602 2,692 Total operating revenues 28,381 23,705 106,868 49,208 Operating costs and expenses: Provision of gaming related services (9,151 ) (8,061 ) (28,085 ) (26,993 ) Rooms (2,848 ) (2,756 ) (12,176 ) (11,229 ) Food and beverage (6,914 ) (6,745 ) (27,853 ) (27,301 ) Entertainment (590 ) (733 ) (2,842 ) (3,409 ) Mall (878 ) (1,013 ) (3,785 ) (4,661 ) Retail and other (359 ) (324 ) (1,474 ) (1,204 ) General and administrative (18,628 ) (19,219 ) (87,577 ) (89,006 ) Pre-opening costs (245 ) (68 ) (984 ) (201 ) Amortization of land use right (829 ) (834 ) (3,325 ) (3,333 ) Depreciation and amortization (31,010 ) (34,595 ) (124,309 ) (157,001 ) Property charges and other (1,902 ) (697 ) (6,031 ) (4,798 ) Total operating costs and expenses (73,354 ) (75,045 ) (298,441 ) (329,136 ) Operating loss (44,973 ) (51,340 ) (191,573 ) (279,928 ) Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 710 101 3,060 1,276 Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized (21,894 ) (23,718 ) (90,967 ) (104,799 ) Other financing costs (105 ) (106 ) (419 ) (421 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses), net 1,268 673 6,257 (3,434 ) Other income (expenses), net - 174 - (81 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (219 ) (28,817 ) (18,716 ) Total non-operating expenses, net (20,021 ) (23,095 ) (110,886 ) (126,175 ) Loss before income tax (64,994 ) (74,435 ) (302,459 ) (406,103 ) Income tax credit 486 905 457 1,011 Net loss (64,508 ) (73,530 ) (302,002 ) (405,092 ) Net loss attributable to participation interest 10,562 12,039 49,447 83,466 Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (53,946 ) $ (61,491 ) $ (252,555 ) $ (321,626 ) Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share: Basic $ (0.146 ) $ (0.166 ) $ (0.682 ) $ (1.091 ) Diluted $ (0.146 ) $ (0.166 ) $ (0.682 ) $ (1.103 ) Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.583 ) $ (0.664 ) $ (2.728 ) $ (4.363 ) Diluted $ (0.583 ) $ (0.664 ) $ (2.728 ) $ (4.411 ) Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation: Basic 370,352,700 370,352,700 370,352,700 294,837,092 Diluted 370,352,700 370,352,700 370,352,700 367,348,852





Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 499,289 $ 575,215 Restricted cash - 13 Accounts receivable, net 247 157 Amounts due from affiliated companies 15,697 10,672 Inventories 5,828 9,297 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,633 12,467 Total current assets 563,694 607,821 Property and equipment, net 2,556,040 2,180,897 Intangible assets, net 2,777 4,005 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets 69,624 117,555 Restricted cash 130 131 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,588 17,379 Land use right, net 112,114 116,109 Total assets $ 3,318,967 $ 3,043,897 LIABILITIES, SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND PARTICIPATION INTEREST Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 211 $ 206 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 201,405 118,946 Income tax payable 21 33 Amounts due to affiliated companies 53,093 42,966 Total current liabilities 254,730 162,151 Long-term debt, net 2,087,486 1,584,660 Other long-term liabilities 17,771 11,778 Deferred tax liabilities, net - 448 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 14,797 17,137 Total liabilities 2,374,784 1,776,174 Shareholders’ equity and participation interest: Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 1,927,488,240 shares authorized; 370,352,700 shares issued and outstanding 37 37 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 72,511,760 shares authorized; 72,511,760 shares issued and outstanding 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 2,134,227 2,134,227 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,136 ) 11,876 Accumulated losses (1,338,715 ) (1,086,160 ) Total shareholders’ equity 789,420 1,059,987 Participation interest 154,763 207,736 Total shareholders’ equity and participation interest 944,183 1,267,723 Total liabilities, shareholders’ equity and participation interest $ 3,318,967 $ 3,043,897





Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited to Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (53,946 ) $ (61,491 ) $ (252,555 ) $ (321,626 ) Pre-opening costs 245 68 984 201 Property charges and other 1,902 697 6,031 4,798 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 219 28,817 18,716 Participation interest impact on adjustments (352 ) (161 ) (5,867 ) (4,284 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (52,151 ) $ (60,668 ) $ (222,590 ) $ (302,195 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share: Basic $ (0.141 ) $ (0.164 ) $ (0.601 ) $ (1.025 ) Diluted $ (0.141 ) $ (0.164 ) $ (0.601 ) $ (1.038 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.563 ) $ (0.655 ) $ (2.404 ) $ (4.100 ) Diluted $ (0.563 ) $ (0.655 ) $ (2.404 ) $ (4.153 ) Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation: Basic 370,352,700 370,352,700 370,352,700 294,837,092 Diluted 370,352,700 370,352,700 370,352,700 367,348,852





Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating loss $ (44,973 ) $ (51,340 ) $ (191,573 ) $ (279,928 ) Pre-opening costs 245 68 984 201 Depreciation and amortization 31,839 35,429 127,634 160,334 Share-based compensation 438 791 438 791 Property charges and other 1,902 697 6,031 4,798 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,549 ) $ (14,355 ) $ (56,486 ) $ (113,804 )





Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (53,946 ) $ (61,491 ) $ (252,555 ) $ (321,626 ) Net loss attributable to participation interest (10,562 ) (12,039 ) (49,447 ) (83,466 ) Net loss (64,508 ) (73,530 ) (302,002 ) (405,092 ) Income tax credit (486 ) (905 ) (457 ) (1,011 ) Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 20,021 23,095 110,886 126,175 Property charges and other 1,902 697 6,031 4,798 Share-based compensation 438 791 438 791 Depreciation and amortization 31,839 35,429 127,634 160,334 Pre-opening costs 245 68 984 201 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,549 ) $ (14,355 ) $ (56,486 ) $ (113,804 )



