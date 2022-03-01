The Global Small Bore Connectors Market is expected to grow by $ 147.18 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period

New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Bore Connectors Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240780/?utm_source=GNW

58% during the forecast period. Our report on the small bore connectors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased number of surgical procedures, growing investment in healthcare, and increase in chronic disorders. In addition, increased number of surgical procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The small bore connectors market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The small bore connectors market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Liquid Bore Connector

• Gas Bore Connectors



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing adoption of myocardial infarction (mi) surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the small bore connectors market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and increase in the number of M and A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on small bore connectors market covers the following areas:

• Small bore connectors market sizing

• Small bore connectors market forecast

• Small bore connectors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading small bore connectors market vendors that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., A. Hopf Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., CardioMed Supplies Inc., Dover Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Elcam Medical Group, ICU Medical Inc., Medzus Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Merck KGaA, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Nordson Corp., Qosina Corp., and Smiths Group Plc. Also, the small bore connectors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240780/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________