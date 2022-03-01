Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 51.38 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 24.4%

Pune, India, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autonomous last mile delivery market size was USD 8.78 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 11.12 billion in 2021 to USD 51.38 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 24.4% in 2022-2028. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, 2022-2028.”

According to our expert researchers, the manufacturing of small mobile delivery robots & drones has seen substantial growth in the last several years on account of the surge in e-commerce business across the world.

Industry Development

June 2020: “Drone delivery Canada”, a Toronto-based delivery service presenter, has partnered up with Global Medic and Air Canada to transport required shipment to Christian Island.





Vehicle Type, Solution, Range, and Region are Studied

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is classified into aerial delivery drones, ground delivery bots, and self-driving trucks & vans. The ground delivery bots segment holds the major share in the global market.

By solution, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services.

In terms of range, the market is divided into long-range and short-range.

Geographically, the market is branched into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Report Coverage

We offer our reports that are based with a detailed review method that primarily accentuates delivering accurate material. Our scholars have applied a data navigation technique that further aids us to offer reliable predictions and test the complete market dynamics precisely. Further, our analysts have gained admittance to several international as well as regional backed records for providing the up-to-date material so that the shareholders and business experts invest only in fundamental zones.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Service Innovation and Usage of Advanced Technology Platforms to Boost Market

Novel automobiles are modifying the face of last mile delivery services. Prime logistics companies are testing and capitalizing in research and development on novel solutions to tackle surging customers demand. Additionally, prompt development in delivery technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) ground autonomous delivery automobiles, drones, and others are straight away assisting by declining reliability on worker accessibility, driving down the labor costs, and further empowering around clock delivery.

Regional Insights

North America was worth USD 3.59 billion in 2020 and held the largest autonomous last mile delivery market share. On the grounds of regional examination, this region dominates the global market and is also anticipated to display sudden growth during the upcoming period.

European autonomous last mile delivery market players and delivery companies are establishing diverse autonomous last mile delivery automobiles and teaming up with numerous companies to safeguard prompt delivery along with the protection of users. This is triggering exponential demand for autonomous last mile delivery services in the European market.

The Asian players in the delivery market are expected to mark colossal success owing to the factor that these players operate on medical gear supplied between hospitals. Therefore, this is projected to boost the autonomous last mile delivery market growth in future.





Procurements Instigated by Vital Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market incessantly root for effective tactics to boost their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth. One such operative strategy is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both the involved companies.





List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Airbus S.A.S (Leiden, Netherlands)

Amazon (Seattle, U.S.)

DHL International GmbH (Bonn, Germany)

DPD Group (Issy-les-Moulineaux, France)

Drone Delivery Canada (Vaughan, Canada)

Flirtey (Reno, U.S.)

Flytrex (Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel)

com (Beijing, China)

MATTERNET (California, U.S)

Savioke (Campbell, U.S.)

Starship Technologies (San Francisco, U.S.)

United Parcel Service of America, Inc (Atlanta, U.S.)





